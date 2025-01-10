To the Members of Inertia Steel Limited Report on audit of the Financial Statements

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INTERTIA STEEL LIMITED Opinion and Conclusion

We have (a) audited the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and (b) reviewed the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which were subject to limited review by us, both included in the accompanying "Statement of Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024" ("the Statement") of Intertia Steel Limited ("the Company"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("the Listing Regulations").

a) Opinion on Annual Standalone Financial Results

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended; and

ii. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the year then ended.

(b) Conclusion on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

With respect to the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, based on our review conducted as stated in paragraph (b) of Auditors Responsibilities section below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

Basis for Opinion on the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31,2024

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in paragraph (a) of Auditors Responsibilities section below. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Statement

This Statement which includes the Standalone Financial Results is the responsibility of the Companys Board of Directors and has been approved by them for the issuance.

The Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been compiled from the related audited standalone financial statements. This responsibility includes the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities

(a) Audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Standalone Financial Results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Annual Standalone Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors.

• Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Annual Standalone Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Annual Standalone Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Annual Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Review of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

We conducted our review of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements ("SRE") 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, issued by the ICAI. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of the Companys personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with SAs specified under section 143(10) of the Act and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 24 to the financial statements;

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. 40th Annual Report 2023-24.

4. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries to the financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Other Matters

The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

Our report on the Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

The above Standalone financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013, read together with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

The above Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on May 24th 2024.