SectorRetail
Open₹78
Prev. Close₹79.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹78
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹79.05
52 Week's Low₹13.87
Book Value₹1.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)928.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
0.05
-0.08
-0.02
Net Worth
0.28
0.3
0.17
0.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.17
0.04
0.03
yoy growth (%)
86.12
322.16
9.48
7.39
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.11
0
0
As % of sales
77.36
63.78
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.01
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
86.12
322.16
9.48
7.39
Op profit growth
3.69
-171.49
-293.69
9.84
EBIT growth
3.69
28.37
7.87
9.84
Net profit growth
3.89
28.05
6.33
19.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0.39
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.39
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S J Ajmera
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dhanesh Ajmera
Whole-time Director
Sarita Harigopal Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhra Bhakat
Additional Director
Gauri Satish Chiplunkar
Chairman & Managing Director
Karbari Dathrak
Whole Time Director
Chetan Dathrak
Non Executive Director
Jayashree Dathrak
Independent Director
Ramesh Kacharu Rakh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inertia Steel Ltd
Summary
Inertia Steel Limited formerly known in the name of Tarunkumar Trade & Export Limited, was incorporated in June, 1984. The Company name was changed to Inertia Steel Limited in July, 2004. Since then, Company endeavors to improve the quality of services and products in which the Company operates. It is engaged in Trading of Goods/Provision of Services.
The Inertia Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inertia Steel Ltd is ₹928.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inertia Steel Ltd is 0 and 66.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inertia Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inertia Steel Ltd is ₹13.87 and ₹79.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inertia Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 114.77%, 1 Year at 419.76%, 6 Month at 469.94%, 3 Month at 76.85% and 1 Month at 10.57%.
