Inertia Steel Ltd Share Price

77.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:56:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open78
  Day's High78
  52 Wk High79.05
  Prev. Close79.05
  Day's Low77.5
  52 Wk Low 13.87
  Turnover (lac)0.52
  P/E0
  Face Value1
  Book Value1.18
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)928.36
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Inertia Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

78

Prev. Close

79.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

78

Day's Low

77.5

52 Week's High

79.05

52 Week's Low

13.87

Book Value

1.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

928.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inertia Steel Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Inertia Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inertia Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.13%

Non-Promoter- 99.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inertia Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.05

-0.08

-0.02

Net Worth

0.28

0.3

0.17

0.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.32

0.17

0.04

0.03

yoy growth (%)

86.12

322.16

9.48

7.39

Raw materials

-0.24

-0.11

0

0

As % of sales

77.36

63.78

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.01

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

86.12

322.16

9.48

7.39

Op profit growth

3.69

-171.49

-293.69

9.84

EBIT growth

3.69

28.37

7.87

9.84

Net profit growth

3.89

28.05

6.33

19.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0.39

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.39

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Inertia Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inertia Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S J Ajmera

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dhanesh Ajmera

Whole-time Director

Sarita Harigopal Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhra Bhakat

Additional Director

Gauri Satish Chiplunkar

Chairman & Managing Director

Karbari Dathrak

Whole Time Director

Chetan Dathrak

Non Executive Director

Jayashree Dathrak

Independent Director

Ramesh Kacharu Rakh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inertia Steel Ltd

Summary

Inertia Steel Limited formerly known in the name of Tarunkumar Trade & Export Limited, was incorporated in June, 1984. The Company name was changed to Inertia Steel Limited in July, 2004. Since then, Company endeavors to improve the quality of services and products in which the Company operates. It is engaged in Trading of Goods/Provision of Services.
Company FAQs

What is the Inertia Steel Ltd share price today?

The Inertia Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inertia Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inertia Steel Ltd is ₹928.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inertia Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inertia Steel Ltd is 0 and 66.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inertia Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inertia Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inertia Steel Ltd is ₹13.87 and ₹79.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inertia Steel Ltd?

Inertia Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 114.77%, 1 Year at 419.76%, 6 Month at 469.94%, 3 Month at 76.85% and 1 Month at 10.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inertia Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inertia Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.87 %

