Inertia Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
16.88
0
0.1
0.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.88
0
0.1
0.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
16.89
0
0.1
0.09
Total Expenditure
15.76
0
0.09
0.09
PBIDT
1.14
0
0
0.01
Interest
0.26
0
0
0
PBDT
0.87
0
0
0.01
Depreciation
0.65
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.13
0
0
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.13
0
0
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.13
0
0
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
-0.12
0.07
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.98
0.25
0.25
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.75
0
0
11.11
PBDTM(%)
5.15
0
0
11.11
PATM(%)
0.77
0
0
0
