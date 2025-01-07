Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.17
0.04
0.03
yoy growth (%)
86.12
322.16
9.48
7.39
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.11
0
0
As % of sales
77.36
63.78
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
7.8
8.09
0
0
Other costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.51
27.55
103.33
98.11
Operating profit
0
0
0
0
OPM
0.31
0.56
-3.33
1.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26.03
-26.17
-25.98
-24.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
3.89
28.05
6.33
19.43
NPM
0.23
0.41
1.37
1.41
