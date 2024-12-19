iifl-logo-icon 1
Inertia Steel Ltd Split

84.85
(0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inertia Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split22 Oct 20243 Jan 20253 Jan 2025101
The Board approved the proposal to subdivide the Companys equity shares, reducing the face value of the shares from ?10/- per share to ?1/- per share. This decision is subject to shareholder approval in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Company has fixed January 3, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of shares from 1,19,78,800 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten) per share fully paid up, into 11,97,88,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 (Rupee One) per share each fully paid up as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot approved on November 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INERTIA STEEL LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INERTIA STEEL LTD. (512025) RECORD DATE 03.01.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 03/01/2025 DR-791/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE767M01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 03/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024) New ISIN : INE767M01029 Source : NSDL (02.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241224-52 dated December 24, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code INERTIA STEEL LTD. (512025) New ISIN No. INE767M01029 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 03-01-2024 (DR- 791/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2025)

