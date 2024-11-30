iifl-logo-icon 1
Inertia Steel Ltd EGM

84.85
(0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inertia Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
As per the Attached Document As Per Attached Document (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
EGM6 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
EGM 29/06/2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING Notice of EGM will be held on 29th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Disclosure of Voting Results of Ballot Paper Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)

