|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|As per the Attached Document As Per Attached Document (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
|EGM
|6 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|EGM 29/06/2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING Notice of EGM will be held on 29th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Disclosure of Voting Results of Ballot Paper Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)
