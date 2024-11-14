Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per attached document Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on,Thursday November, 14th, 2024 have inter alia considered and Approved; 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th Semptember, 2024 along with limited Review Report. The financial results along with Limited Review Reports are attached herewith as Annexure I. 2. Authorise Mr. Chetan Karbhari Dhatrak Director of the Company to Sign the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th September, 2024. We shall intimate you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03.00 PM and concluded at 08.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Directors and CFO Mr. Karbari Dathrak as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) Mr. Chetan Dathrak as Whole-Time Director (WTD) Mrs. Jayashree Dathrak as Non-Executive Director Mr. Ramesh Kacharu Rakh as Independent Director Mr. Santosh Ugale as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as per attached document (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) Resignations of Directors and CFO Mr. Rajesh Govind Pote (Din: 10287655) Mr. Vijay Singh Shekhawat (Din: 03447468) Mr. Rajesh Rameshrao Salway (Din: 05145913) Mrs. Jeny Vinod Kumar Gowadia (Din: 03014009) Mr. Dhiren Ashok Bontra (Din: 09591605) Mr. Jatin Ravindra Gaikar CFO Approval of Share Split Proposal for the subdivision of the Companys equity shares splitting the face value of shares from ?10/- to ?1/-.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th August 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop No 155 Second Floor Raghuleela Mall Borsa Pada Road Poiser Kandivali West Mumbai Maharashtra India 400067 to consider and approve amongst other business matters; Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and change the Name of the Company to Banganga Industries Limited Banganga Paper Industries Limited Banganga Green and Paper Products Limited or any other suitable Name. 2. Authorise to make an application to RoC Mumbai to reserve the name. 3. To take note of Resignation of Statutory Auditors 4. To Consider Appointment of M/s Jain Chhajed and Associates Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors for the Financial Years 2024-25. 5. Any other items with the permission of chairs. 1. The Board has approved the change of the name of the Company to Banganga Industries Limited, Banganga Paper Industries Limited, Banganga Green and Paper Products Limited, or any other suitable name. The Company will proceed with making an application to the Registrar of Companies for the reservation of the new name.); 2. The Board has authorized the management to apply to the Registrar of Companies for reserving the new name of the Company as decided; 3. The Board has taken note of the resignation of the Statutory Auditors; - Annexure I 4. The Board has approved the appointment of M/s Jain Chhajed and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 127911W) as the Statutory Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. - Annexure II (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for Financial Year 2024-25 3. To Transact other incidental and ancillary matters may be decided by the Board. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 27 May 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential issue of Shares OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As specified in the Attachment INERTIA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As specified in the Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) As Specified in the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024) As Stated in the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024