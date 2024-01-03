Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,232.45
|24.12
|11,69,528.7
|12,552
|3.9
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,608.6
|26.14
|6,68,256.29
|6,628
|2.67
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,562.85
|33.46
|4,24,105.15
|2,888
|3.84
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
262.7
|25.65
|2,75,380.02
|2,892.2
|2.28
|17,112.7
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,326.65
|35.5
|1,57,855.01
|1,078.6
|1.22
|9,423.1
|736.76
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.