|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 23, 2024 Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024) Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Infinium Pharmachem Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 23, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Dated on: 25/10/2024)
|EGM
|11 Jun 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 06, 2024. Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2024) Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Infinium Pharmachem Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 06, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)
