SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹311.5
Prev. Close₹308
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.28
Day's High₹311.5
Day's Low₹300.05
52 Week's High₹392.5
52 Week's Low₹178.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)430.7
P/E38.83
EPS7.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.92
5.08
1.02
1.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.84
16.62
11.53
6.03
Net Worth
57.76
21.7
12.55
7.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
135.66
114.22
99.12
70.53
38.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
135.66
114.22
99.12
70.53
38.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.54
1.35
0.93
0.62
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel
Executive Director
Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani
Executive Director
Mitesh Lavjibhai Chikhaliya
Independent Director
Keyur Shah
Independent Director
Tarun Ratilal Dobariya
Independent Director
Vaishakhi Ambrishbhai Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Infinium Pharmachem Ltd
Summary
Infinium Pharmachem Limited was originally incorporated as Infinium Pharmachem Private Limited on November 21, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company converted into Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Infinium Pharmachem Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2022 by the RoC, Gujarat. Company was promoted initially by Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel, Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani and others laid down the foundation of the Company in 2003 as a Private Limited in the name of M/s Infinium Pharmachem Private Limited with a vision to establish itself as a globally integrated & admired Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Company. Later on they converted Private Limited into Public Limited Company in the name and style of M/s Infinium Pharmachem Limited (Infinium). The Company was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing and supplying of various pharma related chemicals, bulk drugs, pharma intermediates etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Iodian based Pharmaceutical Intermediates . The Company has its manufacturing plant at Dist. Anand, Gujarat, since inception. The Company was formed with a vision to be globally integrated and admired Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Company,The Companys manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise have catered industries such as Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Specialty & Performance Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Human Health, Animal Health, Cosmetics, Sanitation,
The Infinium Pharmachem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹309.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is ₹430.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is 38.83 and 7.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infinium Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is ₹178.05 and ₹392.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Infinium Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 33.98%, 6 Month at 39.86%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -4.48%.
