Summary

Infinium Pharmachem Limited was originally incorporated as Infinium Pharmachem Private Limited on November 21, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company converted into Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Infinium Pharmachem Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2022 by the RoC, Gujarat. Company was promoted initially by Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel, Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani and others laid down the foundation of the Company in 2003 as a Private Limited in the name of M/s Infinium Pharmachem Private Limited with a vision to establish itself as a globally integrated & admired Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Company. Later on they converted Private Limited into Public Limited Company in the name and style of M/s Infinium Pharmachem Limited (Infinium). The Company was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing and supplying of various pharma related chemicals, bulk drugs, pharma intermediates etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Iodian based Pharmaceutical Intermediates . The Company has its manufacturing plant at Dist. Anand, Gujarat, since inception. The Company was formed with a vision to be globally integrated and admired Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Company,The Companys manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise have catered industries such as Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Specialty & Performance Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Human Health, Animal Health, Cosmetics, Sanitation,

Read More