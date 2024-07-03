iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd Share Price

309.5
(0.49%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open311.5
  • Day's High311.5
  • 52 Wk High392.5
  • Prev. Close308
  • Day's Low300.05
  • 52 Wk Low 178.05
  • Turnover (lac)9.28
  • P/E38.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)430.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

311.5

Prev. Close

308

Turnover(Lac.)

9.28

Day's High

311.5

Day's Low

300.05

52 Week's High

392.5

52 Week's Low

178.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

430.7

P/E

38.83

EPS

7.97

Divi. Yield

0

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.23%

Non-Promoter- 34.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.92

5.08

1.02

1.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.84

16.62

11.53

6.03

Net Worth

57.76

21.7

12.55

7.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

135.66

114.22

99.12

70.53

38.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

135.66

114.22

99.12

70.53

38.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.54

1.35

0.93

0.62

0.57

View Annually Results

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Infinium Pharmachem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel

Executive Director

Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani

Executive Director

Mitesh Lavjibhai Chikhaliya

Independent Director

Keyur Shah

Independent Director

Tarun Ratilal Dobariya

Independent Director

Vaishakhi Ambrishbhai Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infinium Pharmachem Ltd

Summary

Infinium Pharmachem Limited was originally incorporated as Infinium Pharmachem Private Limited on November 21, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company converted into Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Infinium Pharmachem Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2022 by the RoC, Gujarat. Company was promoted initially by Sanjaykumar Viththalbhai Patel, Pravin Bhadabhai Madhani and others laid down the foundation of the Company in 2003 as a Private Limited in the name of M/s Infinium Pharmachem Private Limited with a vision to establish itself as a globally integrated & admired Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Company. Later on they converted Private Limited into Public Limited Company in the name and style of M/s Infinium Pharmachem Limited (Infinium). The Company was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing and supplying of various pharma related chemicals, bulk drugs, pharma intermediates etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Iodian based Pharmaceutical Intermediates . The Company has its manufacturing plant at Dist. Anand, Gujarat, since inception. The Company was formed with a vision to be globally integrated and admired Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Company,The Companys manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise have catered industries such as Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Specialty & Performance Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Human Health, Animal Health, Cosmetics, Sanitation,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Infinium Pharmachem Ltd share price today?

The Infinium Pharmachem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹309.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is ₹430.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is 38.83 and 7.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infinium Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is ₹178.05 and ₹392.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd?

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 33.98%, 6 Month at 39.86%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -4.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Infinium Pharmachem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.