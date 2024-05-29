TO THE MEMBERS OF

INFINIUM PHARMACHEM LIMITED.

CIN No. L24231GJ2003PLC043218

Report on the Standalone financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial Statements of INFINIUM PHARMACHEM LIMITED (“the company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate in internal financial control , that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Standalone financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on our judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessment, the auditor consider internal financial control relevant to the companys preparation of standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone financial Statements.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone financial Statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concerns basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concerns.

Evaluate the overall presentations, structure and content of the Standalone financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing if the audit finding, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of the most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audited Standalone financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed to the context of our audit of the Standalone financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Accuracy and completeness of related party transactions (As described in Note No. of the financial statement)

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our report Identification and disclosures of Related Parties (as described in Note No.34 of the standalone financial statements) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions. The company has related party transactions which include, sales/purchase of goods/services to its joint venture and associate concerns and other related parties. Obtained a list of related parties and companys policies and procedures in respect of related parties and we identified accuracy and completeness of the said related party transactions as a key audit matter due to significance of related party transactions risk of transactions entered not transacted on an arm length basis. Identification and disclosure of related parties was significant area of focus and hence considered it as a Key Audit Matter. Read approval of board meeting regarding companys assessment of related party transaction s being in the ordinary course of business at arms length. During the year, the Company has given an additional unsecured loan to Indian subsidiary amounting to Rs. 35.45 lakh. The total loans outstanding as at year end is Rs. 115.03 lakh (including interest amount of Rs. 9.54 lakh for the year) Agreed the related party information disclosed Standalone financial Statements with the verifying of statutory information books and other records and documents during the course of audit. Traced loans given/repaid during the year to bank statements and assessed the compliance with the stipulated terms of the loan agreements/resolutions. Obtained independent confirmations of balances as at 31st March 2024 from the subsidiary. Obtained the business projections of the subsidiary and the external party and performed the following procedures : Evaluated the reasonability of future cash flow projections prepared by the subsidiary and the external party with respect to the key assumptions Verified the classification and disclosures of the loans in accordance with accounting standards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order,2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by the law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid /provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone financial Statements to the Standalone financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have made any provision for foreseeable losses on derivative contracts to the Standalone financial Statements

iii. There is no funds required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. (a) The company have not advanced or loans to any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding that the intermediary shall : Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or Provide any guarantee, security or he like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The company has not received any funds from any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding that the intermediary shall : Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or Provide any guarantee, security or he like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial Statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows statement and statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

FOR, ASHOK RAJPARA & CO Chartered Accountants Sd/- (Ashok M. Rajpara) Place: V V NAGAR Proprietor Date: 29/05/2024 Membership No. 100559 FRN : 153195W UDIN: 24100559BKDFBD4101

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(Referred to in Paragraph-1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report of even date on the Standalone financial Statements of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2024.)

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) These fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals there was no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone financial statement are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rule made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory has been physical verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between book record and physical stocks that were 10 % or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account, except few cases which are not material (Also refer Note No. 39 to the standalone financial statements)

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to the Indian subsidiary.

(a) The aggregate amount of such loan granted is Rs. 105.91 lakhs and the balance outstanding at the end of the year 31.03.2024 is Rs. 115.02 lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company \, the loan has been provided to the subsidiary at the rate of 9.00% pa.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loan is repayable on demand. Consequently, clause (iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount overdue for this loan.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Consequently, clause (iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has provided corporate guarantee to the bank against fund base limit of Rs. 365.00 lakhs sanctioned by the bank to the subsidiary company.

(g) The Company has granted advances to employees and the schedule of repayment of principal amount has been stipulated and the repayment or receipt are regular.

(h) There are no amounts of loans/advances granted to employees which are overdue for more than ninety days.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of drugs and pharmaceuticals, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

7. (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, gst, and cess to the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

(b) Dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value 0added tax have been deposited on time there is no dispute is pending on the part of company.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (i) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(ii) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any other government authority.

(iii) The company has taken term loans during the year from the banks for expansion and it is utilized for the same purpose. In our opinion there is no any diversification of utilization of fund.

(iv) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, fund raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

(v) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(vi) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries JV or associates companies.

10. (a) The Company has raised money by way of initial public offer through SME issue of 18.75 lakh equity share of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 135/-. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised through public offer for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order not applicable.

11. (a) Neither company has done any fraud nor by its officers or employees so nothing to be disclosed separately.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. Company is not a Nidhi Company hence clause (xii) of Order is not applicable.

13. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion the Company hasnt entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has spent amount of Rs. 15.66 lakhs as required to be spend under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company does not have any unspent amount which is require to transfer to the Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within period of six months of the expire of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any ongoing projects under provisions of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

FOR, ASHOK RAJPARA & CO Chartered Accountants Sd/- (Ashok M. Rajpara) Place: V V NAGAR Proprietor Date : 29/05/2024 Membership No. 100559 FRN : 153195W UDIN : 24100559BKDFBD4101

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INFINIUM PHARMACHEM LIMITED (“The Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India