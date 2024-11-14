1. To consider and approve issue of 19,56,000 fully convertible warrants on preferential basis subject to approval of members.2. To consider and approve investments, giving loans & guarantees and security in excess of limits specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.3. To consider and approve for giving loan or guarantee or providing security in connection with loan availed by any of the companys subsidiary(ies) or any other person specified under section 185 of the companies Act, 2013.4. To consider and approve investment in M/s Infinium Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, making it a subsidiary of the Company. Infinium Pharmachem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 INFINIUM PHARMACHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Jun-2024 to consider Fund raising. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024) 1. Considered and approved issue of up to 19,56,000 (Nineteen Lacs Fifty Six Thousand only) fully convertible warrants to be convertible at the option of the warrant holders in one or more tranches, within 18 (eighteen) months from the date of its allotment into equivalent number of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for cash at an issue price of Rs.227.54/- (Rupees Two Hundred Twenty Seven and Fifty Four Paisa only) per warrant determined in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ( ICDR Regulations ) aggregating upto Rs. 44,50,68,240/- (Rupees Forty Four Crores Fifty Lakhs Sixty Eight Thousand Two Hundred Forty Only) and to issue fresh equity shares on conversion of warrants on such terms and conditions as may be approved by the members to the persons ( Proposed Allottees ) in the manner set out in Annexure I.2. Considered and approved investments, giving loans & guarantees and security upto Rs. 100/- Crore (Rupees One Hundred Crores) over and above the limit of 60% of the paid- up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account of the Company or 100% of free reserves and securities premium account, subject to approval of members in general meeting.3. Considered and approved for giving loan or guarantee or providing security in connection with loan availed by any of the companys subsidiary(ies) or any other person specified under section 185 of the companies Act, 2013 of an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 100/- crores (Rupees One Hundred Crores Only) subject to approval of members in general meeting.4. Considered and approved investment of 1,25,00,000 Equity Shares at Rs. 16/- per share (57.6% investment) of M/s Infinium Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, making it a subsidiary of the Company, subject to approval of members in general meeting.5. Considered and approved valuation report issued by Manish Santosh Buchasia, Registered Valuer (IBBI Registration No. IBBI/RV/03/2019/12235). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)