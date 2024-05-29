To the Members of

Inflame Appliances Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Inflame Appliances Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profits, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statement of the current period. Keeping in view the materiality, there is no key matter to be reported separately.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions if required.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and board of director is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, and the best of our information and explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rule.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long - term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year company has neither paid any interim dividend nor proposed any final dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software in case of Haryana Unit. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. However, in case of Hyderabad unit the feature of audit trail has not operated throughout the year, and has operated w.e.f. 09.11.2023 only.

Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, during this period.

FOR GANDHI MINOCHA & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 000458N (GOURAV CHHIBBERR) PARTNER PLACE : PANCHKULA M.No.: 513968 DATED : 29.05.2024 UDIN: 24513968BKCNSJ6404

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Inflame Appliances Limited on the financial statement of year ended 31st March, 2024).

i. (a) A. The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company is having a regular programme of physical verification of all Property, Plant and Equipment having substantial value, every year, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. In our opinion and as per information and explanation given by the management discrepancies observed were not material and have been appropriately accounted for in the books.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. However, on pursuance of documents submitted to us the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments, nor provided guarantee or security but has granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies.

a) A) Since, the company has not provided any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, and hence, the relevant clause is not applicable.

B) As per information and explanation given to us the details of loan given to parties other than of subsidiaries and associates is as under: -

Particulars Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year (in Lacs) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (in Lacs.) Loan to other than Subsidiaries & Associates 45.00 47.65*

* Includes interest accrued thereon

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of loans provided by the company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts of interest is regular, where it is due. For repayment of principal, moratorium has been given and no repayment is due during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no amount of loan is overdue for a period of more than 90 days.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans granted during the year.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amount which deemed to be deposits. As such, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

No order has been passed with respect to Section 73 to 76, by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. (a) According to records of the Company and information and explanation given to us the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to information and explanation given to us there are no outstanding statutory dues as referred above as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to records of the Company and information and explanation given to us the Company, there is no material statutory dues of income tax or sale tax or service tax or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax or cess or Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income, any transaction not recorded in the books of account, during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis, have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us the company does not have subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us the company does not have subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has made private placement of shares warrants convertible to equity on preferential basis during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised i.e. to broad base the capital structure of the company required for business growth and future expansion plans; to meet increased working capital requirements, general corporate purpose. However, company has not issued any or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under consideration.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, Provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Act are not applicable. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company has complied with provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of transactions with the related parties and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Auditors reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us the company does not have subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and other entities as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, as such there is no group and accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the financial year nor in immediately proceeding financial year..

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company was not required to spend expenditure on Corporate Social responsibility under section 135 of the Act. Hence reporting requirement under clause 20(xx)(a) and (b) of the order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) to ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of The Independent Auditors report of even date to the Members of Inflame Appliances Limited on the financial statement for the year ending March 31, 2024).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Inflame Appliances Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls., both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.