SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹375.05
Prev. Close₹383.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.85
Day's High₹392.4
Day's Low₹372.85
52 Week's High₹690
52 Week's Low₹301.1
Book Value₹57.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)278.99
P/E266.6
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
7.34
6.79
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.04
33.99
7.52
-1.8
Net Worth
46.98
41.33
14.31
4.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.61
19.86
15.38
8.99
yoy growth (%)
99.39
29.13
71.12
Raw materials
-29.51
-15.88
-12.25
-6.71
As % of sales
74.5
79.96
79.66
74.68
Employee costs
-4.78
-3.48
-3.43
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.02
-4.52
-5.75
0.39
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.78
-1.97
-0.11
Tax paid
0.55
1.16
1.5
-0.08
Working capital
1.13
6.17
0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
99.39
29.13
71.12
Op profit growth
-172.71
-52.38
-868.4
EBIT growth
-91.21
-32.4
-1,341.04
Net profit growth
-50.99
-21
-1,498.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Kaushik
Whole-time Director
Ashwani Kumar Goel
Whole-time Director
Naveen Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akshay Kumar Vats
Independent Non Exe. Director
Smita Bhandari
Whole-time Director
Anusheel Kaushik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inflame Appliances Ltd
Summary
Inflame Appliances Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s Techno Engineering Corpn. vide deed of partnership dated March 20, 2010 entered between Mr. Dinesh Kapoor and Mr. Karan Kapoor. Further the partnership firm M/s. Techno Engineering Corpn. was thereafter converted into Public Limited Company with the name and style of Inflame Appliances Limited on November 14, 2017. Presently Mr. Aditya Kaushik, Mr. Dinesh Kaushik, and Mr. Amit Kaushik are Promoters of the Company.Inflame Appliances Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and engaged in manufacturing of Electrical Chimneys/RangeHoods, Built-in Gas Hobs and LPG Gas Stove/ Cooktops(Metal & Glass Cooktops) in Haryana and Telangana.Since past years the Company has been in developing innovative product range under the brand Inflame; entering into arrangements with distributors; tie-up with suppliers; and recruiting a sales team which gives a launch pad to take it forward. It is manufacturing Glass top LPG Stove in 2/3/4 burner in premium ranges for brands like Hindware and Avaante. The Company has 2 facilities - one each at Panchkula, Haryana and Hyderabad, Telangana (currently under setup).The Company started Manufacturing of Gas Stove and parts in 2015. In 2016, it signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for Selling of LPG Stove to Domestic Indane Distributors. The Company was associated with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corpora
The Inflame Appliances Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹380.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd is ₹278.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inflame Appliances Ltd is 266.6 and 6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inflame Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inflame Appliances Ltd is ₹301.1 and ₹690 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inflame Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.97%, 3 Years at -1.76%, 1 Year at -32.65%, 6 Month at -20.62%, 3 Month at -7.49% and 1 Month at -8.07%.
