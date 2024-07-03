iifl-logo-icon 1
Inflame Appliances Ltd Share Price

380.05
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open375.05
  • Day's High392.4
  • 52 Wk High690
  • Prev. Close383.9
  • Day's Low372.85
  • 52 Wk Low 301.1
  • Turnover (lac)21.85
  • P/E266.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.73
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)278.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Inflame Appliances Ltd KEY RATIOS

Inflame Appliances Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Inflame Appliances Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inflame Appliances Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.59%

Non-Promoter- 6.97%

Institutions: 6.97%

Non-Institutions: 49.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inflame Appliances Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.94

7.34

6.79

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.04

33.99

7.52

-1.8

Net Worth

46.98

41.33

14.31

4.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

39.61

19.86

15.38

8.99

yoy growth (%)

99.39

29.13

71.12

Raw materials

-29.51

-15.88

-12.25

-6.71

As % of sales

74.5

79.96

79.66

74.68

Employee costs

-4.78

-3.48

-3.43

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.02

-4.52

-5.75

0.39

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.78

-1.97

-0.11

Tax paid

0.55

1.16

1.5

-0.08

Working capital

1.13

6.17

0.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

99.39

29.13

71.12

Op profit growth

-172.71

-52.38

-868.4

EBIT growth

-91.21

-32.4

-1,341.04

Net profit growth

-50.99

-21

-1,498.54

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Inflame Appliances Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inflame Appliances Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Kaushik

Whole-time Director

Ashwani Kumar Goel

Whole-time Director

Naveen Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akshay Kumar Vats

Independent Non Exe. Director

Smita Bhandari

Whole-time Director

Anusheel Kaushik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inflame Appliances Ltd

Summary

Inflame Appliances Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s Techno Engineering Corpn. vide deed of partnership dated March 20, 2010 entered between Mr. Dinesh Kapoor and Mr. Karan Kapoor. Further the partnership firm M/s. Techno Engineering Corpn. was thereafter converted into Public Limited Company with the name and style of Inflame Appliances Limited on November 14, 2017. Presently Mr. Aditya Kaushik, Mr. Dinesh Kaushik, and Mr. Amit Kaushik are Promoters of the Company.Inflame Appliances Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and engaged in manufacturing of Electrical Chimneys/RangeHoods, Built-in Gas Hobs and LPG Gas Stove/ Cooktops(Metal & Glass Cooktops) in Haryana and Telangana.Since past years the Company has been in developing innovative product range under the brand Inflame; entering into arrangements with distributors; tie-up with suppliers; and recruiting a sales team which gives a launch pad to take it forward. It is manufacturing Glass top LPG Stove in 2/3/4 burner in premium ranges for brands like Hindware and Avaante. The Company has 2 facilities - one each at Panchkula, Haryana and Hyderabad, Telangana (currently under setup).The Company started Manufacturing of Gas Stove and parts in 2015. In 2016, it signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for Selling of LPG Stove to Domestic Indane Distributors. The Company was associated with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corpora
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inflame Appliances Ltd share price today?

The Inflame Appliances Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹380.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd is ₹278.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inflame Appliances Ltd is 266.6 and 6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inflame Appliances Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inflame Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inflame Appliances Ltd is ₹301.1 and ₹690 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inflame Appliances Ltd?

Inflame Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.97%, 3 Years at -1.76%, 1 Year at -32.65%, 6 Month at -20.62%, 3 Month at -7.49% and 1 Month at -8.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inflame Appliances Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inflame Appliances Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.59 %
Institutions - 6.98 %
Public - 49.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Inflame Appliances Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

