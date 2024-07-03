Summary

Inflame Appliances Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s Techno Engineering Corpn. vide deed of partnership dated March 20, 2010 entered between Mr. Dinesh Kapoor and Mr. Karan Kapoor. Further the partnership firm M/s. Techno Engineering Corpn. was thereafter converted into Public Limited Company with the name and style of Inflame Appliances Limited on November 14, 2017. Presently Mr. Aditya Kaushik, Mr. Dinesh Kaushik, and Mr. Amit Kaushik are Promoters of the Company.Inflame Appliances Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and engaged in manufacturing of Electrical Chimneys/RangeHoods, Built-in Gas Hobs and LPG Gas Stove/ Cooktops(Metal & Glass Cooktops) in Haryana and Telangana.Since past years the Company has been in developing innovative product range under the brand Inflame; entering into arrangements with distributors; tie-up with suppliers; and recruiting a sales team which gives a launch pad to take it forward. It is manufacturing Glass top LPG Stove in 2/3/4 burner in premium ranges for brands like Hindware and Avaante. The Company has 2 facilities - one each at Panchkula, Haryana and Hyderabad, Telangana (currently under setup).The Company started Manufacturing of Gas Stove and parts in 2015. In 2016, it signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for Selling of LPG Stove to Domestic Indane Distributors. The Company was associated with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corpora

