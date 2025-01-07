Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.61
19.86
15.38
8.99
yoy growth (%)
99.39
29.13
71.12
Raw materials
-29.51
-15.88
-12.25
-6.71
As % of sales
74.5
79.96
79.66
74.68
Employee costs
-4.78
-3.48
-3.43
-0.5
As % of sales
12.07
17.53
22.34
5.59
Other costs
-3.91
-2.41
-3.72
-1.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.89
12.17
24.22
13.87
Operating profit
1.39
-1.92
-4.03
0.52
OPM
3.52
-9.67
-26.23
5.84
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.78
-1.97
-0.11
Interest expense
-1.72
-1.06
-0.63
-0.01
Other income
0.1
0.24
0.89
0
Profit before tax
-2.02
-4.52
-5.75
0.39
Taxes
0.55
1.16
1.5
-0.08
Tax rate
-27.51
-25.66
-26.06
-22.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.46
-3.36
-4.25
0.3
Exceptional items
-0.17
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.64
-3.36
-4.25
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-50.99
-21
-1,498.54
NPM
-4.15
-16.91
-27.65
3.38
