Inflame Appliances Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

380
(-0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Inflame Appliances Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

39.61

19.86

15.38

8.99

yoy growth (%)

99.39

29.13

71.12

Raw materials

-29.51

-15.88

-12.25

-6.71

As % of sales

74.5

79.96

79.66

74.68

Employee costs

-4.78

-3.48

-3.43

-0.5

As % of sales

12.07

17.53

22.34

5.59

Other costs

-3.91

-2.41

-3.72

-1.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.89

12.17

24.22

13.87

Operating profit

1.39

-1.92

-4.03

0.52

OPM

3.52

-9.67

-26.23

5.84

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.78

-1.97

-0.11

Interest expense

-1.72

-1.06

-0.63

-0.01

Other income

0.1

0.24

0.89

0

Profit before tax

-2.02

-4.52

-5.75

0.39

Taxes

0.55

1.16

1.5

-0.08

Tax rate

-27.51

-25.66

-26.06

-22.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.46

-3.36

-4.25

0.3

Exceptional items

-0.17

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.64

-3.36

-4.25

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-50.99

-21

-1,498.54

NPM

-4.15

-16.91

-27.65

3.38

