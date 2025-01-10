Inflame Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
7.34
6.79
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.04
33.99
7.52
-1.8
Net Worth
46.98
41.33
14.31
4.2
Minority Interest
Debt
38.26
27.25
13.55
18.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.17
Total Liabilities
85.24
68.58
27.86
23.25
Fixed Assets
35.41
25.96
11.61
11.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.42
1.95
3.06
2.68
Networking Capital
40.88
31.96
12.64
7.18
Inventories
28.3
16.11
6.71
7.49
Inventory Days
61.82
137.59
Sundry Debtors
22.85
22.98
11.8
12.93
Debtor Days
108.71
237.53
Other Current Assets
8.7
6.93
5.23
2.09
Sundry Creditors
-14.87
-10.95
-8.84
-10.82
Creditor Days
81.44
198.77
Other Current Liabilities
-4.1
-3.11
-2.26
-4.51
Cash
7.55
8.71
0.55
1.89
Total Assets
85.26
68.58
27.86
23.25
