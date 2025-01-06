iifl-logo-icon 1
Inflame Appliances Ltd Cash Flow Statement

380.05
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inflame Applian. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.02

-4.52

-5.75

0.39

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.78

-1.97

-0.11

Tax paid

0.55

1.16

1.5

-0.08

Working capital

1.13

6.17

0.74

Other operating items

Operating

-2.14

1.02

-5.49

Capital expenditure

0.6

1.13

12.07

Free cash flow

-1.53

2.15

6.57

Equity raised

8.15

3.12

14.22

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

8.45

11.77

9.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0.3

0

Net in cash

15.07

17.04

30.12

QUICKLINKS FOR Inflame Appliances Ltd

