Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today i.e. on Monday, August 05, 2024, to have; 1.Approved Draft Directors Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24; 2.Decided to call 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company, 3.Approved Schedule of Annual General Meeting 4.Approved Appointment of NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency 5.Approved Appointment of M/s. Mittal V Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM, 6.Considered and approved all other business as per agenda circulated. We wish to inform you that 7th AGM of Inflame appliances limited is scheduled to be held on September 03, 2024. Notice for the 7TH AGM is enclosed herewith. Kindly take in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024) The 7th Annual general meeting of the company was held on today i.e. September 03, 2024 at 11 : 30 A.M. and concluded at 11: 47 A.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)