Inflame Appliances Ltd Board Meeting

364.8
(3.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:22:00 AM

Inflame Applian. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Inflame Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 we hereby Submit the outcome of the board meeting held on today, that is on Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today i.e. on Monday, August 05, 2024, to have; 1.Approved Draft Directors Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24; 2.Decided to call 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company, 3.Approved Schedule of Annual General Meeting 4.Approved Appointment of NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency 5.Approved Appointment of M/s. Mittal V Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM, 6.Considered and approved all other business as per agenda circulated.
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Inflame Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to captioned subject Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Village Bagwali Khasra No. 40/14-15-16-17/1 Block - Raipur Rani NH-73 Panchkula-134202 inter alia to; 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; 2. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act 2013; 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Board meeting of the company held on today i.e. May 29, 2024 to consider approve and take on record Audited financial Results and Audited Financial statements of the company and other business .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Appointment of Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor For Secretarial Audit of the company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

