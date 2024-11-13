Inflame Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to captioned subject Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Village Bagwali Khasra No. 40/14-15-16-17/1 Block - Raipur Rani NH-73 Panchkula-134202 inter alia to; 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; 2. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act 2013; 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Board meeting of the company held on today i.e. May 29, 2024 to consider approve and take on record Audited financial Results and Audited Financial statements of the company and other business .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)