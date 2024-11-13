|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Inflame Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 we hereby Submit the outcome of the board meeting held on today, that is on Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today i.e. on Monday, August 05, 2024, to have; 1.Approved Draft Directors Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24; 2.Decided to call 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company, 3.Approved Schedule of Annual General Meeting 4.Approved Appointment of NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency 5.Approved Appointment of M/s. Mittal V Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM, 6.Considered and approved all other business as per agenda circulated.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Inflame Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to captioned subject Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Village Bagwali Khasra No. 40/14-15-16-17/1 Block - Raipur Rani NH-73 Panchkula-134202 inter alia to; 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; 2. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act 2013; 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Board meeting of the company held on today i.e. May 29, 2024 to consider approve and take on record Audited financial Results and Audited Financial statements of the company and other business .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor For Secretarial Audit of the company for the F.Y. 2023-24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.