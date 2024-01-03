Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,687
|94.51
|4,04,767.81
|2,000.46
|0.95
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,722.75
|80.79
|1,78,467.89
|667
|0.45
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,502.1
|24.63
|1,21,323.17
|1,485.4
|1.07
|4,254.47
|397.42
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,363.15
|21.27
|1,13,756.67
|1,200.7
|0.59
|5,546.3
|345.79
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,260.35
|57.91
|1,10,340.1
|474
|0.98
|2,385
|224.33
