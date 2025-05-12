Infonative Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.87
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.23
8.51
7.44
Net Worth
10.1
8.66
7.59
Minority Interest
Debt
1.97
2.49
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.07
11.15
8.05
Fixed Assets
5.06
1.7
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.31
0.22
Networking Capital
6.2
8.02
6.89
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.54
3.11
3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.95
7.3
6.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.26
-2.35
-2.34
Cash
0.37
0.92
0.02
Total Assets
12.07
11.15
8.04
