Infonative Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

34.33
(4.98%)
May 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Infonative Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.87

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.23

8.51

7.44

Net Worth

10.1

8.66

7.59

Minority Interest

Debt

1.97

2.49

0.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.07

11.15

8.05

Fixed Assets

5.06

1.7

0.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.44

0.31

0.22

Networking Capital

6.2

8.02

6.89

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.54

3.11

3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.95

7.3

6.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.16

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.26

-2.35

-2.34

Cash

0.37

0.92

0.02

Total Assets

12.07

11.15

8.04

