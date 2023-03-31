To the Members of Infronics Systems Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Infronics Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended 31st March 2023, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information hereinafter referred to as Financial Statements.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1) Note No - 8 Trade Receivable as on 31/03/2023 is Rs.130.58 Lakhs is considered as a Key Audit Matter, being a significant account balance in the financial statements. We have tested the internal control procedure in the area of revenue recognised on services rendered. We have verified the Service income with the orders/contracts from the customers and documents relating to rendering of services. We have also applied our alternate audit procedures such as verification of Internal and External evidence for rendering of services and subsequent bank receipts. Based on the audit procedure performed we are satisfied that the amount stated in the financial statements is in line with the accepted accounting procedure and applicable accounting standards. 2) The contingent requires assessment of probable outcomes and cash flows. The identification and quantification of contingent liabilities require estimation and judgment by management. Principal Audit Procedures (Refer Note 26 to the financial statements) We have carried out the validation of information provided by the management by performing the following procedures In view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of the matters relating to litigations involving Indirect taxes, we have determined the above area as a Key audit matter • Evaluating reasonableness of the underlying assumptions. •Understanding the current status of the litigations/tax assessments. •Examination of recent orders and /or communication received from various tax authorities/judicial forums and follow up action thereon. • Examining the relevant documents on record. • Relying on relevant external evidence available including legal opinion , relevant judicial precedents and industry practices. • Getting management confirmation where-ever necessary

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information in the Annual Report. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance and we shall:-.

(a) If the material misstatement is corrected, perform necessary procedure to ensure the correction; or

(b) If the material misstatement is not corrected after communicating the matter to those charged with governance, take appropriate action considering our legal rights and obligations, to seek to have the uncorrected material misstatement appropriately brought to the attention of users for whom this Auditors report is prepared.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards Specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 included in Standalone Financial Statements, were audited by the then Statutory Auditors "V. Ravi & Co., Chartered Accountants" for the year ended 31 March 2022 whose reports dated 30th May 2022 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. Refer Note 26 to the Ind AS financial statements

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and protection fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and beliefs, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

i) The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

j) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For R Subramanian & Company FRN:004137S/S200041 Chartered Accountants sd/- K Jayasankar Partner Membership Number: 014156 UDIN: 23014156BGQENI5245 Place: Hyderabad Date: 29/05/2023

Annexure 1 referred to under paragraph 1 of the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Auditors Report

Re: Infronics Systems Limited (the Company)

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i)(a)(B) The Company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(i)(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification

(i)(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(i)(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(ii) (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of "Rs. Five crores" in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(iii)(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to any parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable with the exception of Professional Tax payable to an extent of Rs.15800/- and TDS Payable to an extentof Rs.16875/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following cases:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs)in Lakhs Amount paid under Protest (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Service Tax Act Order of Demand and Penalty 90.92 6.75 2015-16 to 2017-18 Commissioner of Customs & Central Excise Nil 90.91

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix)(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix)(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(ix)(d) The Company did not raise any funds on short term basis during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(ix)(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(xi)(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Based on information and explanations provided to us the Company has no Internal audit system during the year under review and accordingly no comment could be offered in regard to adequacy of Internal audit system and consideration of internal audit reports by us during the course of our audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvi)(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvi)(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)( c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) During the current year the previous statutory auditors of the company have resigned. According to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no issues, objections

or concerns raised by the said outgoing statutory auditors of the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of section 135(5) and 135(6) of Companies Act,2013 is not applicable to the company Hence, report on Clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

For R Subramanian & Company FRN:004137S/S200041 Chartered Accountants sd/- K Jayasankar Partner Membership Number: 014156 UDIN: 23014156BGQENI5245 Place: Hyderabad Date: 29/05/2023

ANNEXURE - 2 To the Independent Auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Infronics Systems Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of Infronics Systems Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Ind As financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention

or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For R Subramanian & Company

FRN:004137S/S200041

Chartered Accountants

sd/-

K Jayasankar

Partner

Membership Number: 014156

UDIN: 23014156BGQENI5245

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 29/05/2023