iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infronics Systems Ltd Share Price

48.5
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:43:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.28
  • Day's High50.28
  • 52 Wk High92.8
  • Prev. Close49.29
  • Day's Low47.55
  • 52 Wk Low 39.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E22.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.6
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Infronics Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

50.28

Prev. Close

49.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

50.28

Day's Low

47.55

52 Week's High

92.8

52 Week's Low

39.8

Book Value

3.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.44

P/E

22.2

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0

Infronics Systems Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Infronics Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Infronics Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.55%

Non-Promoter- 46.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Infronics Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.7

-8.22

-8.74

-8.79

Net Worth

2.23

-0.29

-0.81

-0.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.44

2.06

8.32

9.53

yoy growth (%)

114.79

-75.14

-12.72

37.26

Raw materials

-3.65

-1.96

-6.47

-1.27

As % of sales

82.31

94.99

77.79

13.39

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.3

-0.3

-1.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.25

-1.64

0.27

Depreciation

0

0

-1.53

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.02

0

-2.97

-0.66

Working capital

0.59

4.55

0.68

-8.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

114.79

-75.14

-12.72

37.26

Op profit growth

-169.88

146.64

-111.27

175.13

EBIT growth

-172.38

-84.49

-455.83

-219.19

Net profit growth

-160.57

-94.5

637.08

76.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

9.53

10.64

21.82

46.4

40.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.53

10.64

21.82

46.4

40.95

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.2

0.2

0.37

0.12

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Infronics Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Infronics Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K Srinivasa Rao

Director

M V S Ramesh Varma

Independent Director

N Satyavathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashal Pandey

Whole Time Director

Trivikrama Reddy Kothinti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhi Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infronics Systems Ltd

Summary

Infronics Systems Limited was incorporated on February 21, 2000, with the name SuchInfotech Limited. The Company was rebranded as Infronics Systems to project their line of activities in Information Technology and Electronics Hardware. In October 10, 2007, the Company name was changed from SuchInfotech Ltd to Infronics Systems Ltd. The Company is an IT and Software Development Services. It is one of the fastest growing RFID technology products and services companies in India, with their unique quality in developing industry specific software & hardware solutions with proven reputation of delivering high quality solutions across broad spectrum of technologies. The core technology areas of the Company are RFID and Embedded Design & Hardware Production. It has five development centers, namely the corporate and global delivery center at Hyderabad, the embedded and hardware manufacturing unit at Hyderabad, the development center at Visakhapatnam, Europe marketing and sales center at London - UK and worldwide marketing and sales center at Delaware, New Jersey, Washington - USA.The Company was initially operated in RFID, Biometrics and Mobile technology and recently, it demerged into Pure RFID Company. In 2009-10, it underwent the process of reconstruction by spinning off two of their existing divisions, namely Bio-matrics and e-mobile in favor of BioMoRF Systems Ltd and Mobiprise Systems Ltd respectively, and merged Instrument and Defence Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, with the Comp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Infronics Systems Ltd share price today?

The Infronics Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infronics Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infronics Systems Ltd is ₹38.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infronics Systems Ltd is 22.2 and 13.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infronics Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infronics Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infronics Systems Ltd is ₹39.8 and ₹92.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Infronics Systems Ltd?

Infronics Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.18%, 3 Years at 70.76%, 1 Year at -17.80%, 6 Month at -4.79%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at -1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infronics Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infronics Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Infronics Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.