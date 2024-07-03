SectorIT - Software
Open₹50.28
Prev. Close₹49.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹50.28
Day's Low₹47.55
52 Week's High₹92.8
52 Week's Low₹39.8
Book Value₹3.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.44
P/E22.2
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.7
-8.22
-8.74
-8.79
Net Worth
2.23
-0.29
-0.81
-0.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.44
2.06
8.32
9.53
yoy growth (%)
114.79
-75.14
-12.72
37.26
Raw materials
-3.65
-1.96
-6.47
-1.27
As % of sales
82.31
94.99
77.79
13.39
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.3
-0.3
-1.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.25
-1.64
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
-1.53
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.02
0
-2.97
-0.66
Working capital
0.59
4.55
0.68
-8.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
114.79
-75.14
-12.72
37.26
Op profit growth
-169.88
146.64
-111.27
175.13
EBIT growth
-172.38
-84.49
-455.83
-219.19
Net profit growth
-160.57
-94.5
637.08
76.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
9.53
10.64
21.82
46.4
40.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.53
10.64
21.82
46.4
40.95
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.2
0.2
0.37
0.12
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K Srinivasa Rao
Director
M V S Ramesh Varma
Independent Director
N Satyavathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashal Pandey
Whole Time Director
Trivikrama Reddy Kothinti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhi Singhal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Infronics Systems Ltd
Summary
Infronics Systems Limited was incorporated on February 21, 2000, with the name SuchInfotech Limited. The Company was rebranded as Infronics Systems to project their line of activities in Information Technology and Electronics Hardware. In October 10, 2007, the Company name was changed from SuchInfotech Ltd to Infronics Systems Ltd. The Company is an IT and Software Development Services. It is one of the fastest growing RFID technology products and services companies in India, with their unique quality in developing industry specific software & hardware solutions with proven reputation of delivering high quality solutions across broad spectrum of technologies. The core technology areas of the Company are RFID and Embedded Design & Hardware Production. It has five development centers, namely the corporate and global delivery center at Hyderabad, the embedded and hardware manufacturing unit at Hyderabad, the development center at Visakhapatnam, Europe marketing and sales center at London - UK and worldwide marketing and sales center at Delaware, New Jersey, Washington - USA.The Company was initially operated in RFID, Biometrics and Mobile technology and recently, it demerged into Pure RFID Company. In 2009-10, it underwent the process of reconstruction by spinning off two of their existing divisions, namely Bio-matrics and e-mobile in favor of BioMoRF Systems Ltd and Mobiprise Systems Ltd respectively, and merged Instrument and Defence Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, with the Comp
Read More
The Infronics Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infronics Systems Ltd is ₹38.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Infronics Systems Ltd is 22.2 and 13.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infronics Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infronics Systems Ltd is ₹39.8 and ₹92.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Infronics Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.18%, 3 Years at 70.76%, 1 Year at -17.80%, 6 Month at -4.79%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at -1.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.