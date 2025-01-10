iifl-logo-icon 1
Infronics Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

45.92
(-0.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.7

-8.22

-8.74

-8.79

Net Worth

2.23

-0.29

-0.81

-0.85

Minority Interest

Debt

1.08

3.15

0

0.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.31

2.86

-0.81

-0.42

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.1

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.22

-0.85

-0.82

-0.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.79

1.31

1.25

1.86

Debtor Days

152.82

Other Current Assets

0.38

0.57

0.98

0.3

Sundry Creditors

-0.85

-1.91

-2.26

-1.88

Creditor Days

154.46

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.82

-0.79

-0.88

Cash

3.02

3.6

0.01

0.16

Total Assets

3.3

2.85

-0.81

-0.44

