Infronics Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.7
-8.22
-8.74
-8.79
Net Worth
2.23
-0.29
-0.81
-0.85
Minority Interest
Debt
1.08
3.15
0
0.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.31
2.86
-0.81
-0.42
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.1
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.22
-0.85
-0.82
-0.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.79
1.31
1.25
1.86
Debtor Days
152.82
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.57
0.98
0.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.85
-1.91
-2.26
-1.88
Creditor Days
154.46
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.82
-0.79
-0.88
Cash
3.02
3.6
0.01
0.16
Total Assets
3.3
2.85
-0.81
-0.44
No Record Found
