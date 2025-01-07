iifl-logo-icon 1
Infronics Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.18
(0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:59:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.44

2.06

8.32

9.53

yoy growth (%)

114.79

-75.14

-12.72

37.26

Raw materials

-3.65

-1.96

-6.47

-1.27

As % of sales

82.31

94.99

77.79

13.39

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.3

-0.3

-1.47

As % of sales

4.95

14.74

3.62

15.42

Other costs

-0.38

-0.06

-1.65

-5.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.57

3.04

19.86

61.19

Operating profit

0.18

-0.26

-0.1

0.95

OPM

4.16

-12.78

-1.28

9.97

Depreciation

0

0

-1.53

-0.49

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.18

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.25

-1.64

0.27

Taxes

-0.02

0

-2.97

-0.66

Tax rate

-15.59

0

180.79

-244.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

-0.25

-4.62

-0.39

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.02

-0.23

Net profit

0.15

-0.25

-4.64

-0.63

yoy growth (%)

-160.57

-94.5

637.08

76.81

NPM

3.48

-12.34

-55.83

-6.61

