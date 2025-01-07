Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.44
2.06
8.32
9.53
yoy growth (%)
114.79
-75.14
-12.72
37.26
Raw materials
-3.65
-1.96
-6.47
-1.27
As % of sales
82.31
94.99
77.79
13.39
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.3
-0.3
-1.47
As % of sales
4.95
14.74
3.62
15.42
Other costs
-0.38
-0.06
-1.65
-5.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.57
3.04
19.86
61.19
Operating profit
0.18
-0.26
-0.1
0.95
OPM
4.16
-12.78
-1.28
9.97
Depreciation
0
0
-1.53
-0.49
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.18
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.25
-1.64
0.27
Taxes
-0.02
0
-2.97
-0.66
Tax rate
-15.59
0
180.79
-244.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
-0.25
-4.62
-0.39
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.02
-0.23
Net profit
0.15
-0.25
-4.64
-0.63
yoy growth (%)
-160.57
-94.5
637.08
76.81
NPM
3.48
-12.34
-55.83
-6.61
