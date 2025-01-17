iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infronics Systems Ltd Key Ratios

45.3
(-4.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Infronics Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.72

37.26

-11.96

-25.84

Op profit growth

-411.1

173.43

-110.79

-204.36

EBIT growth

-1,526.55

-181.36

-93.64

2,489.38

Net profit growth

826.06

114.1

-97.78

1,088.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-35.35

9.91

4.97

-40.59

EBIT margin

-54.14

3.31

-5.58

-77.38

Net profit margin

-84.94

-8

-5.13

-203.97

RoCE

-85.74

4.52

-6.07

-30.07

RoNW

-53.87

-2.99

-2.14

-31.58

RoA

-33.66

-2.73

-1.39

-19.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.89

-1.76

-1.42

-12.03

Book value per share

-0.31

8.59

7.49

1.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.67

-3.99

-6.99

-0.85

P/B

-23.14

0.82

1.32

6.91

EV/EBIDTA

-1.78

5.44

26.37

-5.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

76.12

-544.7

-19.59

-10.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.72

155.99

350.47

345.52

Inventory days

302.86

229.87

86.43

219.71

Creditor days

-210.31

-276.85

-252.7

-150.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-1.67

7.02

3.47

Net debt / equity

2.12

-0.06

0.37

3.74

Net debt / op. profit

0.18

-0.43

6.36

-2.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-111.41

-13.39

0

0

Employee costs

-3.62

-15.42

-2.33

-2.09

Other costs

-20.3

-61.26

-92.68

-138.5

Infronics Sys. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Infronics Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.