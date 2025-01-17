Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.72
37.26
-11.96
-25.84
Op profit growth
-411.1
173.43
-110.79
-204.36
EBIT growth
-1,526.55
-181.36
-93.64
2,489.38
Net profit growth
826.06
114.1
-97.78
1,088.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-35.35
9.91
4.97
-40.59
EBIT margin
-54.14
3.31
-5.58
-77.38
Net profit margin
-84.94
-8
-5.13
-203.97
RoCE
-85.74
4.52
-6.07
-30.07
RoNW
-53.87
-2.99
-2.14
-31.58
RoA
-33.66
-2.73
-1.39
-19.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.89
-1.76
-1.42
-12.03
Book value per share
-0.31
8.59
7.49
1.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.67
-3.99
-6.99
-0.85
P/B
-23.14
0.82
1.32
6.91
EV/EBIDTA
-1.78
5.44
26.37
-5.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
76.12
-544.7
-19.59
-10.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.72
155.99
350.47
345.52
Inventory days
302.86
229.87
86.43
219.71
Creditor days
-210.31
-276.85
-252.7
-150.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-1.67
7.02
3.47
Net debt / equity
2.12
-0.06
0.37
3.74
Net debt / op. profit
0.18
-0.43
6.36
-2.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-111.41
-13.39
0
0
Employee costs
-3.62
-15.42
-2.33
-2.09
Other costs
-20.3
-61.26
-92.68
-138.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.