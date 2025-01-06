iifl-logo-icon 1
Infronics Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.77
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Infronics Sys. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.25

-1.64

0.27

Depreciation

0

0

-1.53

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.02

0

-2.97

-0.66

Working capital

0.59

4.55

0.68

-8.57

Other operating items

Operating

0.74

4.29

-5.48

-9.45

Capital expenditure

0

-8.6

0

0

Free cash flow

0.74

-4.3

-5.48

-9.45

Equity raised

-17.89

-17.13

-6.41

-3.97

Investing

0

-5.06

-1.17

6.21

Financing

0.43

0

0

2.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.72

-26.5

-13.06

-4.91

