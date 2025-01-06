Infronics Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.25
-1.64
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
-1.53
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.02
0
-2.97
-0.66
Working capital
0.59
4.55
0.68
-8.57
Other operating items
Operating
0.74
4.29
-5.48
-9.45
Capital expenditure
0
-8.6
0
0
Free cash flow
0.74
-4.3
-5.48
-9.45
Equity raised
-17.89
-17.13
-6.41
-3.97
Investing
0
-5.06
-1.17
6.21
Financing
0.43
0
0
2.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.72
-26.5
-13.06
-4.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.