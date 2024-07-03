Infronics Systems Ltd Summary

Infronics Systems Limited was incorporated on February 21, 2000, with the name SuchInfotech Limited. The Company was rebranded as Infronics Systems to project their line of activities in Information Technology and Electronics Hardware. In October 10, 2007, the Company name was changed from SuchInfotech Ltd to Infronics Systems Ltd. The Company is an IT and Software Development Services. It is one of the fastest growing RFID technology products and services companies in India, with their unique quality in developing industry specific software & hardware solutions with proven reputation of delivering high quality solutions across broad spectrum of technologies. The core technology areas of the Company are RFID and Embedded Design & Hardware Production. It has five development centers, namely the corporate and global delivery center at Hyderabad, the embedded and hardware manufacturing unit at Hyderabad, the development center at Visakhapatnam, Europe marketing and sales center at London - UK and worldwide marketing and sales center at Delaware, New Jersey, Washington - USA.The Company was initially operated in RFID, Biometrics and Mobile technology and recently, it demerged into Pure RFID Company. In 2009-10, it underwent the process of reconstruction by spinning off two of their existing divisions, namely Bio-matrics and e-mobile in favor of BioMoRF Systems Ltd and Mobiprise Systems Ltd respectively, and merged Instrument and Defence Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, with the Company.On 29th June, 2022, the Company was taken over by Mr. Trivikrama Reddy Kothinti, Mr. Gajula Neerad Kumar And Ms. Gattupally Reshika Reddy (the incoming promoters) from Mr. Madhusudan Raju Mudunuru, Ms. Mudunuru Vindhya, Mr. K Govardhana Reddy, Ms. K Vijitha and Mr. D. Sreedhar Reddy (Outgoing Promoters) as per SEBI Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 involving acquisition of 21,74,129 equity shares constituting 27.43% of paid up capital by way of open offer and 20,70,492 equity shares constituting 26.12% of paid up capital by way of Share Purchase Agreement aggregating to a total of 42,44,624 equity shares constituting 53.55%.