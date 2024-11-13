Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Infronics Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following agenda: 1) To Consider the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 2) To consider any other matter with the order of the Chair. Further as intimated earlier pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company by all designated persons shall remain closed from October 01 2024 till 48 hours post declaration of the Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Plot No. 30, 31 Brigade Towers, West Wing, First Floor, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Gachibowli Hyderabad - 500032, inter alia, discussed and approved the following business item: 1) The Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report, as enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 inter alia, discussed and transacted the following business items: 1) Approval of draft of Notice for calling 24th Annual General Meeting along with draft of Directors Report with its annexure for financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2) The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 at 10:00 A.M via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) the deemed venue of which shall be the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No: 30, 31, Brigade Towers, West Wing, First Floor, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Hyderabad, Rangareddi Telangana 500032 India and other items as per the attached Outcome.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Infronics Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and consider any other matter with the order of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at Plot No: 30, 31, Brigade Towers, West Wing, First Floor, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500032 India, inter alia, discussed and transacted the following business items: 1)The board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Infronics Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2) To consider any other matter with the order of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Plot No: 30, 31, Brigade Towers, West Wing, First Floor, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad-500032, inter alia, discussed, considered and approved the following: 1) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024