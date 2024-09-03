AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 inter alia, discussed and transacted the following business items: 1) Approval of draft of Notice for calling 24th Annual General Meeting along with draft of Directors Report with its annexure for financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2) The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 at 10:00 A.M via Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) the deemed venue of which shall be the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No: 30, 31, Brigade Towers, West Wing, First Floor, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Hyderabad, Rangareddi Telangana 500032 India and other items as per the attached Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, we wish to inform you that the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other audio visual means in accordance with the applicable circulars issue by MCA and SEBI for transacting the businesses mentioned in the Notice dated September 03, 2024 convening the AGM. In this regard, please find enclosed the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of the Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)