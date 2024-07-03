Innovassynth Investments Limited (IIL) was incorporated on February 15, 2008 as an Investment Company. IIL obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 4, 2008. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of customs synthesis, contract research & manufacturing of specialty chemicals, toll manufacture of chemicals and similar businesses.The Company was promoted by Futura Polyesters Limited (FPL) with an initial paid up capital of Rs. 5 lakhs. The main purpose for forming IIL was to take over or acquire the equity shares of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited (ITIL), an associate company, from FPL under a Scheme of Arrangement to be entered into by FPL and IIL with its shareholders. The Company is in the investment business and the Company holds 31.79% in Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.