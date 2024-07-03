Summary

Innovassynth Investments Limited (IIL) was incorporated on February 15, 2008 as an Investment Company. IIL obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 4, 2008. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of customs synthesis, contract research & manufacturing of specialty chemicals, toll manufacture of chemicals and similar businesses.The Company was promoted by Futura Polyesters Limited (FPL) with an initial paid up capital of Rs. 5 lakhs. The main purpose for forming IIL was to take over or acquire the equity shares of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited (ITIL), an associate company, from FPL under a Scheme of Arrangement to be entered into by FPL and IIL with its shareholders. The Company is in the investment business and the Company holds 31.79% in Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited.

