Innovassynth Investments Ltd Share Price

88.15
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:57:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.35
  • Day's High97.35
  • 52 Wk High108
  • Prev. Close92.77
  • Day's Low88.15
  • 52 Wk Low 20.2
  • Turnover (lac)12.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)246.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Innovassynth Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

97.35

Prev. Close

92.77

Turnover(Lac.)

12.22

Day's High

97.35

Day's Low

88.15

52 Week's High

108

52 Week's Low

20.2

Book Value

15.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

246.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Innovassynth Investments Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

Innovassynth Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innovassynth Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.45%

Non-Promoter- 3.95%

Institutions: 3.94%

Non-Institutions: 64.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innovassynth Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.28

24.28

24.28

24.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.35

10.04

10.7

-4.42

Net Worth

33.63

34.32

34.98

19.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

-0.12

-0.06

-0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

1.86

0

Innovassynth Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innovassynth Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sandesh Mhadalkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sameer Salim Pakhali

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardik Joshipura

Independent Director

Nalini Ramaswamy

Independent Director

Dilip Oswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovassynth Investments Ltd

Summary

Innovassynth Investments Limited (IIL) was incorporated on February 15, 2008 as an Investment Company. IIL obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 4, 2008. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of customs synthesis, contract research & manufacturing of specialty chemicals, toll manufacture of chemicals and similar businesses.The Company was promoted by Futura Polyesters Limited (FPL) with an initial paid up capital of Rs. 5 lakhs. The main purpose for forming IIL was to take over or acquire the equity shares of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited (ITIL), an associate company, from FPL under a Scheme of Arrangement to be entered into by FPL and IIL with its shareholders. The Company is in the investment business and the Company holds 31.79% in Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Innovassynth Investments Ltd share price today?

The Innovassynth Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is ₹246.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is 0 and 5.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovassynth Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovassynth Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is ₹20.2 and ₹108 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovassynth Investments Ltd?

Innovassynth Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.53%, 3 Years at 75.71%, 1 Year at 325.36%, 6 Month at 233.95%, 3 Month at 2.26% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovassynth Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.46 %
Institutions - 3.22 %
Public - 65.32 %

