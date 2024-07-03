Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹97.35
Prev. Close₹92.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.22
Day's High₹97.35
Day's Low₹88.15
52 Week's High₹108
52 Week's Low₹20.2
Book Value₹15.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)246.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.28
24.28
24.28
24.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.35
10.04
10.7
-4.42
Net Worth
33.63
34.32
34.98
19.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
-0.12
-0.06
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
1.86
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sandesh Mhadalkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sameer Salim Pakhali
Chairman & Managing Director
Hardik Joshipura
Independent Director
Nalini Ramaswamy
Independent Director
Dilip Oswal
Reports by Innovassynth Investments Ltd
Summary
Innovassynth Investments Limited (IIL) was incorporated on February 15, 2008 as an Investment Company. IIL obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 4, 2008. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of customs synthesis, contract research & manufacturing of specialty chemicals, toll manufacture of chemicals and similar businesses.The Company was promoted by Futura Polyesters Limited (FPL) with an initial paid up capital of Rs. 5 lakhs. The main purpose for forming IIL was to take over or acquire the equity shares of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited (ITIL), an associate company, from FPL under a Scheme of Arrangement to be entered into by FPL and IIL with its shareholders. The Company is in the investment business and the Company holds 31.79% in Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited.
Read More
The Innovassynth Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is ₹246.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is 0 and 5.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovassynth Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovassynth Investments Ltd is ₹20.2 and ₹108 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innovassynth Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.53%, 3 Years at 75.71%, 1 Year at 325.36%, 6 Month at 233.95%, 3 Month at 2.26% and 1 Month at -3.91%.
