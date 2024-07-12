|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Jul 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2024. Proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on 12th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/07/2024) Disclosure of voting results and scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.