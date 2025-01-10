iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovassynth Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

85.5
(-4.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.28

24.28

24.28

24.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.35

10.04

10.7

-4.42

Net Worth

33.63

34.32

34.98

19.86

Minority Interest

Debt

3.59

3.24

2.85

2.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.22

37.56

37.83

22.36

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

38.76

38.76

38.76

22.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.56

-1.22

-0.94

-0.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.12

-0.12

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.42

-1.1

-0.82

-0.59

Cash

0.01

0.02

0

0

Total Assets

37.21

37.56

37.82

22.34

