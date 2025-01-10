Innovassynth Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.28
24.28
24.28
24.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.35
10.04
10.7
-4.42
Net Worth
33.63
34.32
34.98
19.86
Minority Interest
Debt
3.59
3.24
2.85
2.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.22
37.56
37.83
22.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.76
38.76
38.76
22.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.56
-1.22
-0.94
-0.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.12
-0.12
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.42
-1.1
-0.82
-0.59
Cash
0.01
0.02
0
0
Total Assets
37.21
37.56
37.82
22.34
