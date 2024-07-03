iifl-logo-icon 1


Innovassynth Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

87.4
(-0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

9.52

0

0

Total Income

0

0

9.52

0

0

Total Expenditure

5.9

5.77

0.1

3.75

1.2

PBIDT

-5.9

-5.77

9.43

-3.75

-1.2

Interest

0.1

0.09

0.12

0.09

0.09

PBDT

-6

-5.86

9.31

-3.84

-1.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6

-5.86

9.31

-3.84

-1.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6

-5.86

9.31

-3.84

-1.29

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.28

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.72

-5.86

9.31

-3.84

-1.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.46

-2.42

3.83

-1.58

-0.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.98

24.28

24.28

24.28

24.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

