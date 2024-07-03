Innovassynth Investments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
9.52
0
0
Total Income
0
0
9.52
0
0
Total Expenditure
5.9
5.77
0.1
3.75
1.2
PBIDT
-5.9
-5.77
9.43
-3.75
-1.2
Interest
0.1
0.09
0.12
0.09
0.09
PBDT
-6
-5.86
9.31
-3.84
-1.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6
-5.86
9.31
-3.84
-1.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6
-5.86
9.31
-3.84
-1.29
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.28
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.72
-5.86
9.31
-3.84
-1.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.46
-2.42
3.83
-1.58
-0.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.98
24.28
24.28
24.28
24.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
