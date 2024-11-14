Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 This is to inform you that the, Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, November 14, 2024, has considered and transacted the following business: 1. On the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said result. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of shares on preferential basis The Board, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following decisions: (i) approved the issuance of 37,06,250 fully paid-up equity shares of face value INR 10 (at a premium of INR 19.39 per share) to Chanakya Corporate Services Private Limited and Kalpesh Morbia by way of preferential issue on private placement basis. (ii) approved the merger of the Transferor Company into and with the Company pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act). The proposed Scheme of Merger by Absorption (Scheme) inter alia provides for the merger of the Transferor Company with the Company. The proposed Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals under the applicable laws, including approval of the jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal. The Board of Directors has approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited with the company. The board of directors has approved an increase in authorized share capital and consequently amending the memorandum of association and articles of association, subject to the approval of members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that the, Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, has considered, and transacted the following business: 1. On the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said result. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Monday, 29th May 2024 at 3.30 p.m. has inter alia considered, noted, and approved the following matters other businesses. 1. Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Directors Report, Management Discussions & Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024