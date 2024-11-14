iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovassynth Investments Ltd Board Meeting

84.4
(3.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Innovassynth Inv CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 This is to inform you that the, Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, November 14, 2024, has considered and transacted the following business: 1. On the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said result. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of shares on preferential basis The Board, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following decisions: (i) approved the issuance of 37,06,250 fully paid-up equity shares of face value INR 10 (at a premium of INR 19.39 per share) to Chanakya Corporate Services Private Limited and Kalpesh Morbia by way of preferential issue on private placement basis. (ii) approved the merger of the Transferor Company into and with the Company pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act). The proposed Scheme of Merger by Absorption (Scheme) inter alia provides for the merger of the Transferor Company with the Company. The proposed Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals under the applicable laws, including approval of the jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal. The Board of Directors has approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited with the company. The board of directors has approved an increase in authorized share capital and consequently amending the memorandum of association and articles of association, subject to the approval of members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that the, Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, has considered, and transacted the following business: 1. On the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said result. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Monday, 29th May 2024 at 3.30 p.m. has inter alia considered, noted, and approved the following matters other businesses. 1. Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Directors Report, Management Discussions & Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 This is to inform you that the, Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, February 12, 2024, has considered and transacted the following business: 1. On the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said result. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Innovassynth Inv: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovassynth Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.