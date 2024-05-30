Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results of Innovative Tech Pack Limited pursuant to Regulation33 and 52 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements)Regulations, 2015, as amended

To the Board of Directors of Innovative Tech Pack Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Innovative Tech Pack Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS Financial Statement").

Based on the information and explanations provided to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our report, we are of the opinion that the Statement:

a. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations; and

b. gives a true and fair view in conformity with applicable Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit, total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024

Basis for Opinion

1. As described in Note 10 of the accompanying financial Statements, the case of Majestic Engineering Industries is pending in National Company Law Tribunal and as per the company Majestic Engineering Industries will go into the liquidation process and claim will be settled as per the distribution ranking prescribed under IBC.In view of management, there is high probability of recovery of dues from creditors. Hence, no provision is recorded in financials by the management though as per prudent basis company has to provide for the full amount of Rs 6,51,47,361/-in financials.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

a. We draw attention to Note 9(i)(a)of the financial statement which describe that, the company has debtors outstanding Rs. 2294.91 Lakhs, out of which debtors amounting Rs. 141.20 Lakhs are under litigation in NCLT, However Consent Letter has been signed with Customer in March 2023, where he is agreeing to pay Amount of Rs. 169 Lakhs (Including Interest) during the period of March2022 to Sep2022 as per consent terms.

However, the company only repaid amount of Rs. 35 Lakh out of Rs. 169.00 Lakhs and again defaulted in balance payment. The case has again gone to NCLT for further action against the party and the company is in opinion that there is high probability of recovery hence no provision of ECL has been created by the Company.

b. We draw attention to Note 23 of Financial Statement which describe that, the Individual wages payment to Contract Worker made by the company is above the limit specified in respective laws governing Provident fund(PF) and

Employee state Insurance(ESI) and accordingly, no prima facie liability to pay PF and ESI Arises on company. Further, on worker Request, the company pays wages in Cash.

c. We Draw Attention to Note 45 of the financial Statement which describe that, due to pending Balance confirmation, The Balances of Trade Receivables and Trade Payables are subject to Reconciliation and confirmation. The impact, if any that may result on reconciliation and confirmation of the balances could not be ascertained.

d. We draw attention to Note 17 of Financial Statement which describe that, Bonus of Rs. 10 Lakhs pertaining to FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 is still pending to be paid as on 31st March 2023 though the exact breakup of employee wise financial year wise not bonus available. Further For the FY 2022-23 Bonus of Rs18.12 Lakhs Is provided by the company though the detailed calculation is not available for the review.

e. We draw attention to Note 25of Financial Statement which describe that, the company has written off various balances of Rs 35.68 Lakhsthough on which GST liability has not been provided by the company.

f. We draw attention to Note No 16 of Financial Statement which describe that, the company has not paid interest on amount paid beyond the appointed date to MSME Creditors as payment is due for more than 45 days are as per the payment terms under the supply agreement with the vendors.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financials statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditor Response Taxation matters (GST) The company operates across a large number of GST jurisdictions and has multiple GST registrations. The company has decentralized accounting across the plants in the normal course of business. Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The volume of transactions is very huge and significant. This together with multiple tax rates and exemptions make the process of reconciliation of data as per GST Returns with financial records very complex. • Evaluated the design and implementation of controls in respect of recording of proper GST input & liabilities in the books of accounts on the test check basis. Proper accounting of GST is significant as its the statutory reporting obligation of the Company. • Reviewed the reconciliations of financial statements and returns filed by the Company as required by GST Act at the Plant level as well as the Company as a whole. • Assessed the appropriateness of recording of Input tax credit as well as output liability by verification of different transactions on test check basis.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind As financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:-

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit

evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

50

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

For MAHESH YADAV AND COMPANY Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 036520N

SD/-

Mahesh Yadav Proprietor

Membership No.:548924

UDIN: 24548924BKFVOW1771

Place: Noida Date:30th May,2024

ANNEXUREA

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Innovative Tech Pack Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31st, 2024]

(i) (a) (A) The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) During the year, fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management. Hence, discrepancies if any cannot be ascertained.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties. (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory including Stock Lying with third parties except goods in transit, has been physically verified by

the management during the year as conveyed to us by the management though no documentary evidence is available to substantiate it. Due to non-availability of any documentary evidence, we cannot comment upon the adequacy and frequency of Physical verification. Further we cannot comment on material discrepancies if any identified by the management during the physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts or not.

(b) The Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. As per the sanctioned terms Company is required to submit Monthly/Quarterly returns or statements with the Lenders. The company has filled the statement for the month of March23however Company not provided us the filled statements of another months for our review so we are unable to comment whether these statements actually filled by the company or not with the lenders and if filed, whether these are in agreement with books of accounts or not.

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident

fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and however, there have been slight delay in few cases / delays in deposit have not been serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, which were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the Dues Amount Pertains to Period Professional Tax Professional Tax 19,145 FY 2021 -22 Professional Tax Professional Tax 88,539 FY 2022-23

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the dues with respect to income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Amount Pertains to Period Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 19,880 FY 2023-24 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 2,290 FY 2022-23 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 2,070 FY 2020-21 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 28,130 FY 2019-20 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 1,53,530 FY 2007-08 to 2009-10 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demands 2,81,380 FY 2010-11 to 2012-13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6,520 AY 2018-19

(viii) No amount has been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institution(s), bank(s), government(s).

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and the term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company has not an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. As per Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 company is Required to appoint Internal Auditor which is not appointed by the company as they have internal audit team to conduct the Internal audit as conveyed to us by the management through no report has been available on records to substantiate the facts.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Auditor has been changed as previous auditors terms has been completed.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of

financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, We have the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Provisions of second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act Not applicable to the Company.

For MAHESH YADAV AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 036520N

SD/-

Mahesh Yadav Proprietor

Membership No.:548924 UDIN:24548924BKFVOW1771

Place: Noida Date:30thMay,2024

ANNEXUREB

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Innovative Tech Pack Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) to the members of Innovative Tech Pack Limited

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Innovative Tech Pack Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide Reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and

fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an inadequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For MAHESH YADAV AND COMPANY Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 036520N

SD/-

Mahesh Yadav Proprietor

Membership No.:548924

DIN: 24548924BKFVOW1771

Place: Noida Date: 30th May,2024

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications submitted along-with Audited Annual Financial - (Standalone)

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the financial year ended march, 2024 [See Regulation 33 / 52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016] Sl. I. Particulars No. Audited Figures (as reported before adjusting for qualifications) in lakh Adjusted Figures (audited figures after adjusting for qualifications) in lakh 1. T urnover / Total income 14339.32 NA 2. Total Expenditure 14160.55 NA 3. Net Profit 178.77 NA 4. Earnings Per Share 0.80 NA 5. Total Assets 10011.74 NA 6. Total Liabilities 10011.74 NA 7. Net Worth 3564.50 NA Any other financial item(s) (as felt appropriate by the 8. management)

II. Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately):

a. Details of Audit Qualification:

1. As described in Note 7 of the accompanying Statements, the case of Majestic Engineering Industries is pending in National Company Law Tribunal since 07.01.2020 and as per the company Majestic Engineering Industries will go into the liquidation process and claim will be settled as per the distribution ranking prescribed under IBC. In view of management, there is high probability of recovery of dues from creditors. Hence, no provision is recorded in financials by the management though as per prudent basis company has to provide for the full amount of Rs 6,51,47,361/- in financials.

b. Type of Audit Qualification : Qualified Opinion

c. Frequency of qualification: repetitive

d. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Managements Views: As management is of the view that there is no bad debt and matter is with the NCLT, amount of 6,51.47,361 will be redeemed. Hence no impact on financial statement is expected.

e. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by theauditor: NA

(i) Managements estimation on the impact of auditqualification: NA

(ii) If management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for thesame: NA

(iii) Auditors Comments on (i) or (ii) above:

III. Signatories:

• CEO/ManagingDirector

• CFO

• Audit CommitteeChairman

• StatutoryAuditor

Place: Noida Date: 30/5/2024