iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Share Price

36
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.4
  • Day's High37.4
  • 52 Wk High42
  • Prev. Close37.34
  • Day's Low33
  • 52 Wk Low 23.25
  • Turnover (lac)3.36
  • P/E32.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value18.61
  • EPS1.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

37.4

Prev. Close

37.34

Turnover(Lac.)

3.36

Day's High

37.4

Day's Low

33

52 Week's High

42

52 Week's Low

23.25

Book Value

18.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.87

P/E

32.75

EPS

1.14

Divi. Yield

0

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 25.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.25

2.25

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.4

31.61

33.04

40.49

Net Worth

35.65

33.86

35.29

42.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

144.21

150.02

124.13

102.38

yoy growth (%)

-3.87

20.86

21.24

13.6

Raw materials

-86.26

-83.05

-66.39

-54.62

As % of sales

59.81

55.36

53.48

53.35

Employee costs

-16.16

-15.91

-12.86

-8.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.87

1.48

6.2

11.48

Depreciation

-10.03

-11.96

-9.57

-7.81

Tax paid

0.62

-0.8

-1.76

-2.34

Working capital

1.78

4.76

-5.44

3.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.87

20.86

21.24

13.6

Op profit growth

-34.09

-5.53

-1.15

52.45

EBIT growth

-46.29

-19.04

-18.54

70.11

Net profit growth

-132.31

33.4

-65.03

167.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

150.03

144.38

148.14

128.04

90.12

Excise Duty

0

0

1.85

3.17

0

Net Sales

150.03

144.38

146.28

124.86

90.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.2

1.19

0.75

2.41

0.88

View Annually Results

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Ketineni Sayaji Rao

Managing Director

Ketineni Satish Rao

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Damodar B Chapparwal

Independent Director

Nidhi Dwarakanath

Independent Director

Pratik Ajay Autade

Non Executive Director

Pratibha Rao Ketineni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Summary

Established in 1989 by Sayaji Rao Ketineni, Innovative Tech Pack Limited, a Delhi-based company was one of the pioneers in the Indian plastic packaging industry in the late eighties when this industry was still an emerging one. The Company is involved in Manufacturing & Reselling of Plastic Bottles, Jars, Containers, and Preforms & its Caps. It has 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Rudrapur, Baddi and Guwahati. The Company offers a wide range of plastic jars, bottles, caps, closures and dispensers in PET, PP, HDPE and PCTA. As a pioneer in the Indian plastics industry, ITPL has been at the forefront of technology since the 1990s. It put out an elaborate, diverse portfolio of quality products in the market backed by innovative processes, advanced single-stage machinery and trusted raw material. This allows to cater to both single-product clients as well as large clients with multiple product segments.The Company established their first plant established in 1993 in Sohna Dist. of Gurgaon. Thereafter, it established another state-of-the-art plant in Rudrapur, Uttaranchal. The Company, which started off as a modest corporation with a handful of clients, has now evolved and grown manifold to an entity with a total turnover of more than 50 Crores.The Companys current client portfolio includes top tier companies like Dabur, Perfetti Van Melle, Heinz India, Wipro Consumer Care, Bajaj Sevashram, Patanjali, Cadilla, Deys Medical and more. In the past, it had catered to many o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Innovative Tech Pack Ltd share price today?

The Innovative Tech Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is ₹80.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is 32.75 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovative Tech Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd?

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.76%, 3 Years at 14.92%, 1 Year at 20.57%, 6 Month at 20.10%, 3 Month at -1.50% and 1 Month at 7.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 25.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.