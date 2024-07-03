Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹37.4
Prev. Close₹37.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.36
Day's High₹37.4
Day's Low₹33
52 Week's High₹42
52 Week's Low₹23.25
Book Value₹18.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.87
P/E32.75
EPS1.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.4
31.61
33.04
40.49
Net Worth
35.65
33.86
35.29
42.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
144.21
150.02
124.13
102.38
yoy growth (%)
-3.87
20.86
21.24
13.6
Raw materials
-86.26
-83.05
-66.39
-54.62
As % of sales
59.81
55.36
53.48
53.35
Employee costs
-16.16
-15.91
-12.86
-8.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.87
1.48
6.2
11.48
Depreciation
-10.03
-11.96
-9.57
-7.81
Tax paid
0.62
-0.8
-1.76
-2.34
Working capital
1.78
4.76
-5.44
3.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.87
20.86
21.24
13.6
Op profit growth
-34.09
-5.53
-1.15
52.45
EBIT growth
-46.29
-19.04
-18.54
70.11
Net profit growth
-132.31
33.4
-65.03
167.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
150.03
144.38
148.14
128.04
90.12
Excise Duty
0
0
1.85
3.17
0
Net Sales
150.03
144.38
146.28
124.86
90.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.2
1.19
0.75
2.41
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Ketineni Sayaji Rao
Managing Director
Ketineni Satish Rao
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Damodar B Chapparwal
Independent Director
Nidhi Dwarakanath
Independent Director
Pratik Ajay Autade
Non Executive Director
Pratibha Rao Ketineni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Chauhan
Summary
Established in 1989 by Sayaji Rao Ketineni, Innovative Tech Pack Limited, a Delhi-based company was one of the pioneers in the Indian plastic packaging industry in the late eighties when this industry was still an emerging one. The Company is involved in Manufacturing & Reselling of Plastic Bottles, Jars, Containers, and Preforms & its Caps. It has 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Rudrapur, Baddi and Guwahati. The Company offers a wide range of plastic jars, bottles, caps, closures and dispensers in PET, PP, HDPE and PCTA. As a pioneer in the Indian plastics industry, ITPL has been at the forefront of technology since the 1990s. It put out an elaborate, diverse portfolio of quality products in the market backed by innovative processes, advanced single-stage machinery and trusted raw material. This allows to cater to both single-product clients as well as large clients with multiple product segments.The Company established their first plant established in 1993 in Sohna Dist. of Gurgaon. Thereafter, it established another state-of-the-art plant in Rudrapur, Uttaranchal. The Company, which started off as a modest corporation with a handful of clients, has now evolved and grown manifold to an entity with a total turnover of more than 50 Crores.The Companys current client portfolio includes top tier companies like Dabur, Perfetti Van Melle, Heinz India, Wipro Consumer Care, Bajaj Sevashram, Patanjali, Cadilla, Deys Medical and more. In the past, it had catered to many o
Read More
The Innovative Tech Pack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is ₹80.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is 32.75 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovative Tech Pack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.76%, 3 Years at 14.92%, 1 Year at 20.57%, 6 Month at 20.10%, 3 Month at -1.50% and 1 Month at 7.70%.
