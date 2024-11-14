Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

INNOVATIVE TECH PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and limited review report 2. other agenda items In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow as at September 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; and 3. Other Agenda Items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

INNOVATIVE TECH PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the and approve of Notice of Annual General Meeting Boards Report for the financial year 2O23-24 and to fix the Book closure & Record date and cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of members who are entitled to vote at Annual General Meeting; and 2. Any other agenda items. 3. Consider and approved the notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. at Hakim Ji Ki Choupal, Opp. Batra Hospital, Vill. Ujina, Police Station Nuh, Mewat, Haryana-122103; and other agenda items Appointment of M/s Swati Mishra and Associates having membership no 66995 as secretarial auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 Re-appointment of Ketineni Satish rao having DIN: 02435513 as Managing Director of the company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

INNOVATIVE TECH PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Approving of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other agenda items. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; and 3. Other Agenda Items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Revised outcome of Board meeting for the approval of financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 revised Intimation for the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

INNOVATIVE TECH PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that Meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held at 803-805 8th Floor Tower-2 Assotech Business Cresterra Plot No. 22 Sector 135 Noida-201301 on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and take on record the Statutory Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended on 31st March 2024; and 3. To consider and approve any other agenda item as place on Board. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 including Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow as at 31st March, 2024. 2. The Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. And other agenda items. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024