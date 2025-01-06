Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.87
1.48
6.2
11.48
Depreciation
-10.03
-11.96
-9.57
-7.81
Tax paid
0.62
-0.8
-1.76
-2.34
Working capital
1.78
4.76
-5.44
3.97
Other operating items
Operating
-9.5
-6.53
-10.57
5.28
Capital expenditure
21.47
27.86
8.87
24.94
Free cash flow
11.96
21.32
-1.7
30.22
Equity raised
84.63
77.7
72.67
54.68
Investing
-1.97
-7.29
7.29
-4.15
Financing
36.58
10.56
22.95
34.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0.21
0.54
Net in cash
131.21
102.3
101.42
115.73
