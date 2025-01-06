iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Innovative Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.87

1.48

6.2

11.48

Depreciation

-10.03

-11.96

-9.57

-7.81

Tax paid

0.62

-0.8

-1.76

-2.34

Working capital

1.78

4.76

-5.44

3.97

Other operating items

Operating

-9.5

-6.53

-10.57

5.28

Capital expenditure

21.47

27.86

8.87

24.94

Free cash flow

11.96

21.32

-1.7

30.22

Equity raised

84.63

77.7

72.67

54.68

Investing

-1.97

-7.29

7.29

-4.15

Financing

36.58

10.56

22.95

34.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0.21

0.54

Net in cash

131.21

102.3

101.42

115.73

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

