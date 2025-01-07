Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
144.21
150.02
124.13
102.38
yoy growth (%)
-3.87
20.86
21.24
13.6
Raw materials
-86.26
-83.05
-66.39
-54.62
As % of sales
59.81
55.36
53.48
53.35
Employee costs
-16.16
-15.91
-12.86
-8.28
As % of sales
11.2
10.61
10.36
8.08
Other costs
-27.01
-28.62
-21.13
-15.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.73
19.08
17.02
15.09
Operating profit
14.77
22.42
23.74
24.01
OPM
10.24
14.94
19.12
23.45
Depreciation
-10.03
-11.96
-9.57
-7.81
Interest expense
-8.35
-10.57
-8.69
-6.81
Other income
1.72
1.6
0.73
2.09
Profit before tax
-1.87
1.48
6.2
11.48
Taxes
0.62
-0.8
-1.76
-2.34
Tax rate
-33.5
-54.53
-28.48
-20.4
Minorities and other
0.9
2.25
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
2.92
4.43
9.13
Exceptional items
-1.03
1.33
-1.24
0
Net profit
-1.37
4.26
3.19
9.13
yoy growth (%)
-132.31
33.4
-65.03
167.65
NPM
-0.95
2.84
2.57
8.92
