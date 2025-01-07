iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.51
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:58:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

144.21

150.02

124.13

102.38

yoy growth (%)

-3.87

20.86

21.24

13.6

Raw materials

-86.26

-83.05

-66.39

-54.62

As % of sales

59.81

55.36

53.48

53.35

Employee costs

-16.16

-15.91

-12.86

-8.28

As % of sales

11.2

10.61

10.36

8.08

Other costs

-27.01

-28.62

-21.13

-15.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.73

19.08

17.02

15.09

Operating profit

14.77

22.42

23.74

24.01

OPM

10.24

14.94

19.12

23.45

Depreciation

-10.03

-11.96

-9.57

-7.81

Interest expense

-8.35

-10.57

-8.69

-6.81

Other income

1.72

1.6

0.73

2.09

Profit before tax

-1.87

1.48

6.2

11.48

Taxes

0.62

-0.8

-1.76

-2.34

Tax rate

-33.5

-54.53

-28.48

-20.4

Minorities and other

0.9

2.25

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

2.92

4.43

9.13

Exceptional items

-1.03

1.33

-1.24

0

Net profit

-1.37

4.26

3.19

9.13

yoy growth (%)

-132.31

33.4

-65.03

167.65

NPM

-0.95

2.84

2.57

8.92

