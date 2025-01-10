Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.4
31.61
33.04
40.49
Net Worth
35.65
33.86
35.29
42.74
Minority Interest
Debt
30.54
37.56
38.41
47.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.69
Total Liabilities
66.88
72.11
74.39
91.06
Fixed Assets
45.77
52.57
60.51
65.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.08
1.08
1.08
1.08
Networking Capital
14.55
14.93
9.3
21.34
Inventories
17.57
13.87
16.08
16.23
Inventory Days
41.07
Sundry Debtors
17.69
21.74
19.92
26.02
Debtor Days
65.85
Other Current Assets
13.23
14.31
14.64
18.25
Sundry Creditors
-25.91
-25.79
-30.7
-30.71
Creditor Days
77.72
Other Current Liabilities
-8.03
-9.2
-10.64
-8.45
Cash
5.47
3.52
3.5
3.57
Total Assets
66.87
72.1
74.4
91.07
