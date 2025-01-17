Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.53
13.6
Op profit growth
-6.63
52.45
EBIT growth
-35.12
72.89
Net profit growth
-54.74
130.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.94
23.45
17.48
EBIT margin
8.04
18.16
11.93
Net profit margin
2.84
9.21
4.53
RoCE
14.49
25.62
RoNW
2.46
6.8
RoA
1.28
3.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.9
4.32
1.53
Dividend per share
0
0.25
0.15
Cash EPS
-3.42
0.74
-0.81
Book value per share
20.92
18.14
13.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.43
15.26
21.66
P/CEPS
-2.45
89.07
-40.46
P/B
0.4
3.63
2.44
EV/EBIDTA
2.07
6.84
6.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
5.79
9.53
Tax payout
-54.53
-19.89
-17.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.34
49.82
Inventory days
27.63
26.66
Creditor days
-63.64
-49.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.14
-2.72
-2.7
Net debt / equity
0.65
0.91
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
1.38
1.51
1.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.36
-53.35
-59.85
Employee costs
-10.61
-8.08
-7.45
Other costs
-19.08
-15.09
-15.2
