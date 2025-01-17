iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Key Ratios

33.75
(3.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.53

13.6

Op profit growth

-6.63

52.45

EBIT growth

-35.12

72.89

Net profit growth

-54.74

130.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.94

23.45

17.48

EBIT margin

8.04

18.16

11.93

Net profit margin

2.84

9.21

4.53

RoCE

14.49

25.62

RoNW

2.46

6.8

RoA

1.28

3.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.9

4.32

1.53

Dividend per share

0

0.25

0.15

Cash EPS

-3.42

0.74

-0.81

Book value per share

20.92

18.14

13.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.43

15.26

21.66

P/CEPS

-2.45

89.07

-40.46

P/B

0.4

3.63

2.44

EV/EBIDTA

2.07

6.84

6.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

5.79

9.53

Tax payout

-54.53

-19.89

-17.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

45.34

49.82

Inventory days

27.63

26.66

Creditor days

-63.64

-49.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.14

-2.72

-2.7

Net debt / equity

0.65

0.91

1.02

Net debt / op. profit

1.38

1.51

1.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.36

-53.35

-59.85

Employee costs

-10.61

-8.08

-7.45

Other costs

-19.08

-15.09

-15.2

Innovative Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovative Tech Pack Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.