Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Summary

Established in 1989 by Sayaji Rao Ketineni, Innovative Tech Pack Limited, a Delhi-based company was one of the pioneers in the Indian plastic packaging industry in the late eighties when this industry was still an emerging one. The Company is involved in Manufacturing & Reselling of Plastic Bottles, Jars, Containers, and Preforms & its Caps. It has 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Rudrapur, Baddi and Guwahati. The Company offers a wide range of plastic jars, bottles, caps, closures and dispensers in PET, PP, HDPE and PCTA. As a pioneer in the Indian plastics industry, ITPL has been at the forefront of technology since the 1990s. It put out an elaborate, diverse portfolio of quality products in the market backed by innovative processes, advanced single-stage machinery and trusted raw material. This allows to cater to both single-product clients as well as large clients with multiple product segments.The Company established their first plant established in 1993 in Sohna Dist. of Gurgaon. Thereafter, it established another state-of-the-art plant in Rudrapur, Uttaranchal. The Company, which started off as a modest corporation with a handful of clients, has now evolved and grown manifold to an entity with a total turnover of more than 50 Crores.The Companys current client portfolio includes top tier companies like Dabur, Perfetti Van Melle, Heinz India, Wipro Consumer Care, Bajaj Sevashram, Patanjali, Cadilla, Deys Medical and more. In the past, it had catered to many other clients including Pepsi, Hindustan Unilever, Duncans, Shaw Wallace, Mohan Meakin, ITC Agro tech.The Companys values as an organization revolve around integrity, innovation, quality and loyalty towards satisfaction of customers and people. In 2007, the Company opened third manufacturing plant at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. In 2013, it established fourth manufacturing facility in Guwahati, Assam.