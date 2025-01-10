To the Members of Innovators Facade Systems Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Innovators Facade Systems Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flows and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion

and analysis Boards Report but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statement, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

5. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify

(b) I n our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 1(i)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1(i)(iv)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 30 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

(d) Company has not declared dividend during the year hence reporting with respect to section 123 of the Companies Act is not applicable.

(e) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in

"Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023,

On the basis of our examination of the accounting software maintained by the Company for its books of account, does not have a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for the transactions recorded in the software.

3 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197

of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For S G C O & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN. 112081W/W100184

Suresh Murarka

Partner

Mem. No. 044739

UDIN: 24044739BKARLI2936

Place: Mumbai Date: 27th May 2024

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Innovators Fagade Systems Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that:

1. (A) a) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(B) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programmed of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain fixed assets has been verified during the year. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(D) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there is no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions

(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancies more than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory on physical verification of inventories.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of C five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except as disclosed in note 37(e) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

6. The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost record under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have not reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company but based on the information submitted by the Company we are of the view that such accounts and records have been made and duly maintained.

7. a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. Considering the nature of business that the Company is engaged in, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and services tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities are given below.

Name of Statute Period to which amount relates Rs In Lakhs Forum where dispute is pending GST / VAT FY 2017-18 & 2018-19 592.85 DGGI/ Asst. Commissioner FY 2018-19 47.08 Asst. Commissioner FY 2017-18 18.5 Addl. Commissioner FY 2007-08 9.44 Sales Tax Appeal FY 2007-08 453.3 Sales Tax Appeal FY 2010-11 262.56 Sales Tax Appeal Income Tax AY 2009-10 29.7 ITAT Mumbai AY 2020-21 46.99 ITAT Mumbai AY 2022-23 581.48 CIT

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, there is no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. a) According to the information and explanations

given to us the Company has and based on our examination of records of the Company not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given and based on our examination of records of the Company to us the Company is a not declared defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company the Company term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate Companies.

10. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer and further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination since the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during

the year Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies Act, 2013.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence paragraph XII (a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18.

14. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

15. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year under review. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a) The Company has not required to registered under section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Hence paragraph XVI (a), (b),

(c) & (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There is no resignation of the statutory auditors has been during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) According to the information and explanation

given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has spent all amount required under the section 135 of the Act and hence is not required to transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has spent all amount required under the section 135 of the Act and hence is not required to transfer any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

21. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For S G C O & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN. 112081W/W100184

Suresh Murarka

Partner

Mem. No. 044739

UDIN: 24044739BKARLI2936

Place: Mumbai

Date: 27th May 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Innovators Facade Systems Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Innovators Facade Systems Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over

financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S G C O & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN. 112081W/W100184

Suresh Murarka

Partner

Mem. No. 044739

UDIN: 24044739BKARLI2936

Place: Mumbai Date: 27th May 2024