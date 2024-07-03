iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Share Price

222
(-1.33%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open222
  • Day's High226.95
  • 52 Wk High263.7
  • Prev. Close225
  • Day's Low220
  • 52 Wk Low 141.05
  • Turnover (lac)21.31
  • P/E27.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.35
  • EPS8.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)418.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

222

Prev. Close

225

Turnover(Lac.)

21.31

Day's High

226.95

Day's Low

220

52 Week's High

263.7

52 Week's Low

141.05

Book Value

67.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

418.87

P/E

27.34

EPS

8.12

Divi. Yield

0

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.70%

Non-Promoter- 36.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.87

18.87

18.87

18.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.22

93.06

84.61

82.98

Net Worth

127.09

111.93

103.48

101.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.86

141.3

154.17

100.23

yoy growth (%)

-53.38

-8.34

53.81

9.88

Raw materials

-48.65

-110.33

-113.76

-74.29

As % of sales

73.87

78.08

73.79

74.11

Employee costs

-5.45

-10.19

-12.61

-10.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.82

7.6

11.7

2.92

Depreciation

-4.29

-3.98

-2.2

-2.38

Tax paid

-0.04

0.26

-3.77

-2.48

Working capital

-28.96

1.63

19.36

20.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.38

-8.34

53.81

9.88

Op profit growth

-46.54

-28.36

130.5

-21.79

EBIT growth

-64.41

-37.52

123.99

-10.67

Net profit growth

-109.58

-203.42

1,694.13

-85.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

215.11

181.17

89.24

65.87

141.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

215.11

181.17

89.24

65.87

141.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.62

0.93

1.43

0.6

1.26

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innovators Facade Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Radheshyam Sharma

Independent Director

Sunil Deshpande

Independent Director

Poonam Bhati

Independent Director

Subhash Chand Gupta

Director

Shivchand Sharma

Director & Chief Executive Off

Raman Shivchand Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vedashri Chaudhari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovators Facade Systems Ltd

Summary

Innovators Facade Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited on June 8, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited to Innovators Facade Systems Private Limited on July 19, 2005. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Innovators Facade Systems Limited on February 15, 2018.Radheshyam Sharma and Jolly Multi Trade Private Limited are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of supply, engineering, designing, fabrication and installation of facade systems. The Company offered services for construction projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, IT Parks, airports, retail and pharma projects. The manufacturing facility is situated at Wada, Maharashtra and is spread over 1,25,000 square feet. Since incorporation in 1999, the Company has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. Apart from this, the Company execute end to end fabrication of our product i.e. from designing of facades to dispatching. The product basket ranges from glazing /curtain walls , high end doors & windows , skylights , canopies, louver, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing, & others. It offer facades which are resistant against UV rays, acidic rain, dust, noise and others. At present, their major contracts
Company FAQs

What is the Innovators Facade Systems Ltd share price today?

The Innovators Facade Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is ₹418.87 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is 27.34 and 3.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovators Facade Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is ₹141.05 and ₹263.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd?

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.25%, 3 Years at 62.91%, 1 Year at 0.59%, 6 Month at -5.87%, 3 Month at 9.93% and 1 Month at 8.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.29 %

