SectorConstruction
Open₹222
Prev. Close₹225
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.31
Day's High₹226.95
Day's Low₹220
52 Week's High₹263.7
52 Week's Low₹141.05
Book Value₹67.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)418.87
P/E27.34
EPS8.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.87
18.87
18.87
18.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.22
93.06
84.61
82.98
Net Worth
127.09
111.93
103.48
101.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.86
141.3
154.17
100.23
yoy growth (%)
-53.38
-8.34
53.81
9.88
Raw materials
-48.65
-110.33
-113.76
-74.29
As % of sales
73.87
78.08
73.79
74.11
Employee costs
-5.45
-10.19
-12.61
-10.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.82
7.6
11.7
2.92
Depreciation
-4.29
-3.98
-2.2
-2.38
Tax paid
-0.04
0.26
-3.77
-2.48
Working capital
-28.96
1.63
19.36
20.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.38
-8.34
53.81
9.88
Op profit growth
-46.54
-28.36
130.5
-21.79
EBIT growth
-64.41
-37.52
123.99
-10.67
Net profit growth
-109.58
-203.42
1,694.13
-85.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
215.11
181.17
89.24
65.87
141.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
215.11
181.17
89.24
65.87
141.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.62
0.93
1.43
0.6
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Radheshyam Sharma
Independent Director
Sunil Deshpande
Independent Director
Poonam Bhati
Independent Director
Subhash Chand Gupta
Director
Shivchand Sharma
Director & Chief Executive Off
Raman Shivchand Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vedashri Chaudhari
Reports by Innovators Facade Systems Ltd
Summary
Innovators Facade Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited on June 8, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited to Innovators Facade Systems Private Limited on July 19, 2005. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Innovators Facade Systems Limited on February 15, 2018.Radheshyam Sharma and Jolly Multi Trade Private Limited are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of supply, engineering, designing, fabrication and installation of facade systems. The Company offered services for construction projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, IT Parks, airports, retail and pharma projects. The manufacturing facility is situated at Wada, Maharashtra and is spread over 1,25,000 square feet. Since incorporation in 1999, the Company has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. Apart from this, the Company execute end to end fabrication of our product i.e. from designing of facades to dispatching. The product basket ranges from glazing /curtain walls , high end doors & windows , skylights , canopies, louver, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing, & others. It offer facades which are resistant against UV rays, acidic rain, dust, noise and others. At present, their major contracts
Read More
The Innovators Facade Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is ₹418.87 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is 27.34 and 3.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovators Facade Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd is ₹141.05 and ₹263.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.25%, 3 Years at 62.91%, 1 Year at 0.59%, 6 Month at -5.87%, 3 Month at 9.93% and 1 Month at 8.48%.
