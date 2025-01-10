Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.87
18.87
18.87
18.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.22
93.06
84.61
82.98
Net Worth
127.09
111.93
103.48
101.85
Minority Interest
Debt
43.16
38.52
33.12
24.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.66
0.92
0
0
Total Liabilities
171.91
151.37
136.6
126.49
Fixed Assets
63.39
47.3
41.22
36.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.41
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.83
0.73
0.48
0.03
Networking Capital
83.39
87.1
83.35
81.53
Inventories
66.63
82.9
46.86
26.04
Inventory Days
144.3
Sundry Debtors
36.88
34.51
22.12
30.32
Debtor Days
168.01
Other Current Assets
61.36
55.36
47.93
44.01
Sundry Creditors
-43.54
-59.17
-21.14
-14.39
Creditor Days
79.74
Other Current Liabilities
-37.94
-26.5
-12.42
-4.45
Cash
23.91
15.82
11.18
7.63
Total Assets
171.9
151.36
136.61
126.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.