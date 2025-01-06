Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.82
7.6
11.7
2.92
Depreciation
-4.29
-3.98
-2.2
-2.38
Tax paid
-0.04
0.26
-3.77
-2.48
Working capital
-28.96
1.63
19.36
20.09
Other operating items
Operating
-32.46
5.52
25.08
18.14
Capital expenditure
12.37
21.68
0.63
2.66
Free cash flow
-20.09
27.2
25.71
20.8
Equity raised
164.39
151.17
81.02
58.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.56
23.72
47.29
69.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
157.85
202.09
154.02
148.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.