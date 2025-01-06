iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

210
(-5.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovators Facade Systems Ltd

Innovators FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.82

7.6

11.7

2.92

Depreciation

-4.29

-3.98

-2.2

-2.38

Tax paid

-0.04

0.26

-3.77

-2.48

Working capital

-28.96

1.63

19.36

20.09

Other operating items

Operating

-32.46

5.52

25.08

18.14

Capital expenditure

12.37

21.68

0.63

2.66

Free cash flow

-20.09

27.2

25.71

20.8

Equity raised

164.39

151.17

81.02

58.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.56

23.72

47.29

69.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

157.85

202.09

154.02

148.2

