Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.86
141.3
154.17
100.23
yoy growth (%)
-53.38
-8.34
53.81
9.88
Raw materials
-48.65
-110.33
-113.76
-74.29
As % of sales
73.87
78.08
73.79
74.11
Employee costs
-5.45
-10.19
-12.61
-10.43
As % of sales
8.28
7.21
8.17
10.41
Other costs
-3.47
-5.29
-6.17
-6.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.27
3.74
4
6.11
Operating profit
8.27
15.48
21.61
9.37
OPM
12.56
10.95
14.01
9.35
Depreciation
-4.29
-3.98
-2.2
-2.38
Interest expense
-3.71
-5.14
-8.71
-6.18
Other income
0.55
1.25
1
2.12
Profit before tax
0.82
7.6
11.7
2.92
Taxes
-0.04
0.26
-3.77
-2.48
Tax rate
-4.89
3.47
-32.23
-84.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.78
7.87
7.92
0.44
Exceptional items
0
-16.07
0
0
Net profit
0.78
-8.2
7.92
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-109.58
-203.42
1,694.13
-85.26
NPM
1.19
-5.8
5.14
0.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.