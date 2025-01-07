iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

220.5
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:17:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.86

141.3

154.17

100.23

yoy growth (%)

-53.38

-8.34

53.81

9.88

Raw materials

-48.65

-110.33

-113.76

-74.29

As % of sales

73.87

78.08

73.79

74.11

Employee costs

-5.45

-10.19

-12.61

-10.43

As % of sales

8.28

7.21

8.17

10.41

Other costs

-3.47

-5.29

-6.17

-6.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.27

3.74

4

6.11

Operating profit

8.27

15.48

21.61

9.37

OPM

12.56

10.95

14.01

9.35

Depreciation

-4.29

-3.98

-2.2

-2.38

Interest expense

-3.71

-5.14

-8.71

-6.18

Other income

0.55

1.25

1

2.12

Profit before tax

0.82

7.6

11.7

2.92

Taxes

-0.04

0.26

-3.77

-2.48

Tax rate

-4.89

3.47

-32.23

-84.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.78

7.87

7.92

0.44

Exceptional items

0

-16.07

0

0

Net profit

0.78

-8.2

7.92

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-109.58

-203.42

1,694.13

-85.26

NPM

1.19

-5.8

5.14

0.44

