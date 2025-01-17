Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.38
-8.34
53.81
Op profit growth
-46.7
-27.14
130.94
EBIT growth
-63.93
-36.24
124.42
Net profit growth
-111.52
-201.1
1,803.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.73
11.13
14
9.33
EBIT margin
7.12
9.2
13.23
9.06
Net profit margin
1.4
-5.66
5.13
0.41
RoCE
3.05
8.67
15.86
RoNW
0.19
-1.94
2.71
RoA
0.15
-1.33
1.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.49
-4.24
6
0.4
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.78
-6.35
4.32
-1.91
Book value per share
63.75
63.27
65.49
57.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
81.02
-4.82
P/CEPS
-22.22
-3.21
P/B
0.62
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
10.28
3.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.66
2.63
-32.22
-85.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
183.97
130.84
121.35
Inventory days
180.12
95.04
81.52
Creditor days
-106.42
-63.43
-62.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.26
-2.52
-2.34
-1.46
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.24
0.47
0.86
Net debt / op. profit
2.07
1.83
1.89
5.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.26
-75.32
-73.79
-74.11
Employee costs
-9.67
-9.76
-8.17
-10.41
Other costs
-5.32
-3.76
-4.01
-6.13
