iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Key Ratios

265.55
(20.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovators Facade Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.38

-8.34

53.81

Op profit growth

-46.7

-27.14

130.94

EBIT growth

-63.93

-36.24

124.42

Net profit growth

-111.52

-201.1

1,803.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.73

11.13

14

9.33

EBIT margin

7.12

9.2

13.23

9.06

Net profit margin

1.4

-5.66

5.13

0.41

RoCE

3.05

8.67

15.86

RoNW

0.19

-1.94

2.71

RoA

0.15

-1.33

1.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.49

-4.24

6

0.4

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.78

-6.35

4.32

-1.91

Book value per share

63.75

63.27

65.49

57.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

81.02

-4.82

P/CEPS

-22.22

-3.21

P/B

0.62

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

10.28

3.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.66

2.63

-32.22

-85.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

183.97

130.84

121.35

Inventory days

180.12

95.04

81.52

Creditor days

-106.42

-63.43

-62.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.26

-2.52

-2.34

-1.46

Net debt / equity

0.14

0.24

0.47

0.86

Net debt / op. profit

2.07

1.83

1.89

5.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.26

-75.32

-73.79

-74.11

Employee costs

-9.67

-9.76

-8.17

-10.41

Other costs

-5.32

-3.76

-4.01

-6.13

Innovators : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovators Facade Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.